SYDNEY (Reuters) – A hush settled over financial markets on Wednesday as investors waited to hear how often the Federal Reserve might hike U.S. rates this year, while the currencies of exporting nations were rattled by fears of a full-blown trade war.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Caution creeps into Asian trading ahead of Fed decision - March 20, 2018
- Sixth Texas parcel bomb blast leaves U.S. investigators baffled - March 20, 2018
- Despite warning signs, Trump says Republicans can keep House - March 20, 2018