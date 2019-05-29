Cavco Industries Investigated by Block & Leviton LLP For Violations of Federal Securities Laws

BOSTON, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Block & Leviton LLP ( www.blockesq.com ), a national securities litigation firm, is investigating whether Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVCO) and certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws.

On August 20, 2018, Cavco received a subpoena from the SEC’s Division of Enforcement requesting certain documents relating to, among other items, trading in the stock of another public company. Then, on October 1, 2018, the SEC sent a subpoena for documents and testimony to Joseph Stegmayer, the Company’s former Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, regarding similar issues.

After the market closed on November 8, 2018, Cavco and senior management filed the Company’s Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 29, 2018 and disclosed the receipt of the SEC subpoenas. This news drove the price of Cavco shares down $49.48, or about 23%, to close at $165.20 on November 9, 2018.

Block & Leviton is investigating these allegations in order to file a class action complaint. If you have purchased or otherwise acquired Cavco securities and have questions about your legal rights, or possess information relevant to this investigation, you may be entitled to compensation and are encouraged to contact attorney Dan DeMaria at (888) 868-2385, by email at [email protected] , or by visiting http://shareholder.law/cavco .

Block & Leviton LLP was recently ranked 4th among securities litigation firms by ISS for recoveries in 2017. The firm represents many of the nation’s largest institutional investors and numerous individual investors in securities litigation throughout the country. Indeed, its lawyers have recovered billions of dollars for its clients.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

