Cavco Industries Reports Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter Results

PHOENIX, Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cavco Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVCO) today announced financial results for the second fiscal quarter ended September 28, 2019. On August 2, 2019, the Company completed the acquisition of Destiny Homes, which operates a manufactured and modular housing factory in Moultrie, Georgia. The results from this acquired operation since the acquisition date are included in the current quarter’s consolidated financial statements presented herein.

Financial highlights include the following:

Net revenue for the second quarter of fiscal year 2020 was $268.7 million, up 11.3% from $241.5 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2019. The increase was from improved home sales volume, higher home selling prices and changes in product mix. Net revenue for the first six months of fiscal 2020 was $532.7 million, a 9.2% increase from $487.9 million in the comparable prior year period.

increased 15.5% to $22.4 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2020 compared to $19.4 million in the same quarter last year. During the period, the Company realized higher gross profit margins mainly from increased home selling prices coupled with lower material input costs. Income from operations for the first six months of fiscal 2020 was $47.4 million, a 13.9% increase from $41.6 million in the comparable prior year period. Net income was $20.9 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2020, compared to net income of $15.6 million in the same quarter of the prior year, a 34.0% increase. Included in this quarter’s results was a $3.4 million net gain on the sale of idle land recorded in Other income, net. For the six months ended September 28, 2019, net income was $42.2 million, up 19.5% from net income of $35.3 million in the prior year period. Diluted net income per share was $2.25 and $4.56 for the three and six months ended September 28, 2019, respectively, compared to $1.67 and $3.80 for the comparable periods last year.

Overall production rates have improved and order backlog has declined to $137 million at the end of the quarter compared to $204 million in the comparable period. This strong backlog level is up slightly from $131 million in the sequential quarter and represents approximately seven weeks of production.

During each period presented, ancillary items had the following impact on the results of operations (in millions):

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended September 28,

2019 September 29,

2018 September 28,

2019 September 29,

2018 Selling, general and administrative expenses Amortization of additional director and officer insurance premiums $ (2.1 ) $ — $ (4.2 ) $ — Legal and other expenses related to the Securities and Exchange Commission inquiry (0.8 ) — (1.6 ) — Other income, net Unrealized gains (losses) on corporate equity securities 0.2 (0.4 ) 1.1 1.1 Gain on sale of idle land 3.4 — 3.4 — Income tax expense Tax benefits from stock option exercises 0.3 1.1 0.9 2.3

Commenting on the quarter, Bill Boor, President and Chief Executive Officer said, “Cavco’s second quarter results continue to demonstrate the underlying strength of our business. Backlogs remain strong and stable, as is consumer demand. As announced earlier, we completed the acquisition of Destiny Homes. The organization has proven to be an outstanding fit and Destiny’s products complement and strengthen our offering in the Southeast.”

Cavco’s management will hold a conference call to review these results tomorrow, October 29, 2019, at 1:00 PM (Eastern Time). Interested parties can access a live webcast of the conference call on the Internet at https://investor.cavco.com. An archive of the webcast and presentation will be available for 90 days at https://investor.cavco.com.

Cavco Industries, Inc., headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, designs and produces factory-built housing products primarily distributed through a network of independent and Company-owned retailers. The Company is one of the largest producers of manufactured homes in the United States, based on reported wholesale shipments, marketed under a variety of brand names including Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Lexington and Destiny. The Company is also a leading producer of park model RVs, vacation cabins and systems-built commercial structures, as well as modular homes built primarily under the Nationwide Homes brand. Cavco’s finance subsidiary, CountryPlace Mortgage, is an approved Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac seller/servicer and a Ginnie Mae mortgage-backed securities issuer that offers conforming mortgages, non-conforming mortgages and home-only loans to purchasers of factory-built homes. Our insurance subsidiary, Standard Casualty, provides property and casualty insurance to owners of manufactured homes.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In general, all statements that are not historical in nature are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are typically included, for example, in discussions regarding the manufactured housing and site-built housing industries; our financial performance and operating results; and the expected effect of certain risks and uncertainties on our business, financial condition and results of operations. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. As a result, our actual results or performance may differ materially from anticipated results or performance. Factors that could cause such differences to occur include, but are not limited to: our ability to successfully integrate past acquisitions or future acquisitions and the ability to attain the anticipated benefits of such acquisitions; the risk that any past or future acquisition may adversely impact our liquidity; involvement in vertically integrated lines of business, including manufactured housing consumer finance, commercial finance and insurance; information technology failures or cyber incidents; curtailment of available financing from home-only lenders; availability of wholesale financing and limited floor plan lenders; our participation in certain wholesale and retail financing programs for the purchase of our products by industry distributors and consumers, which may expose us to additional risk of credit loss; significant warranty and construction defect claims; our contingent repurchase obligations related to wholesale financing; market forces and housing demand fluctuations; net losses were incurred in certain prior periods and our ability to generate income in the future; a write-off of all or part of our goodwill; the cyclical and seasonal nature of our business; limitations on our ability to raise capital; competition; our ability to maintain relationships with independent distributors; our business and operations being concentrated in certain geographic regions; labor shortages and the pricing and availability of raw materials; unfavorable zoning ordinances; loss of any of our executive officers; organizational document provisions delaying or making a change in control more difficult; volatility of stock price; general deterioration in economic conditions and turmoil in the credit markets; governmental and regulatory disruption, including federal government shutdowns; extensive regulation affecting manufactured housing; potential financial impact on the Company from the subpoenas we received from the SEC, including the risk of potential litigation or regulatory action, and costs and expenses arising from the SEC subpoenas and the events described in or covered by the SEC subpoenas, which include the Company’s indemnification obligations and insurance costs regarding such matters, and potential reputational damage that the Company may suffer; and losses not covered by our director and officer insurance may be large, adversely impacting financial performance; together with all of the other risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are specifically referred to the Risk Factors described in Item 1A of the 2019 Form 10-K, as may be amended from time to time, which identify important risks that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Cavco expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements.

CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

September 28,

2019 March 30,

2019 ASSETS (Unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 190,478 $ 187,370 Restricted cash, current 14,981 12,148 Accounts receivable, net 44,908 40,701 Short-term investments 13,375 12,620 Current portion of consumer loans receivable, net 35,482 30,058 Current portion of commercial loans receivable, net 17,694 15,234 Inventories 115,205 116,203 Assets held for sale — 3,061 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 54,509 44,654 Total current assets 486,632 462,049 Restricted cash 350 351 Investments 32,381 32,137 Consumer loans receivable, net 53,470 56,727 Commercial loans receivable, net 28,565 27,772 Property, plant and equipment, net 70,199 63,484 Goodwill and other intangibles, net 90,509 82,696 Operating lease right-of-use assets 11,732 — Total assets $ 773,838 $ 725,216 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 29,886 $ 29,305 Accrued liabilities 137,936 125,181 Current portion of securitized financings and other 1,875 19,522 Total current liabilities 169,697 174,008 Operating lease liabilities 8,735 — Deferred income taxes 8,043 7,002 Securitized financings and other 14,359 14,618 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; No shares issued or outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value; 40,000,000 shares authorized; Outstanding 9,127,466 and 9,098,320 shares, respectively 91 91 Additional paid-in capital 250,584 249,447 Retained earnings 322,245 280,078 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 84 (28 ) Total stockholders’ equity 573,004 529,588 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 773,838 $ 725,216

CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended September 28,

2019 September 29,

2018 September 28,

2019 September 29,

2018 Net revenue $ 268,675 $ 241,530 $ 532,717 $ 487,933 Cost of sales 210,208 192,114 413,952 387,041 Gross profit 58,467 49,416 118,765 100,892 Selling, general and administrative expenses 36,083 30,035 71,347 59,248 Income from operations 22,384 19,381 47,418 41,644 Interest expense (302 ) (941 ) (788 ) (1,913 ) Other income, net 5,173 1,077 7,987 3,922 Income before income taxes 27,255 19,517 54,617 43,653 Income tax expense (6,370 ) (3,941 ) (12,450 ) (8,386 ) Net income $ 20,885 $ 15,576 $ 42,167 $ 35,267 Net income per share: Basic $ 2.29 $ 1.72 $ 4.63 $ 3.89 Diluted $ 2.25 $ 1.67 $ 4.56 $ 3.80 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 9,119,835 9,079,679 9,111,260 9,064,007 Diluted 9,266,085 9,304,188 9,241,834 9,287,730

CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.

OTHER OPERATING DATA

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended September 28,

2019 September 29,

2018 September 28,

2019 September 29,

2018 Net revenue: Factory-built housing $ 252,690 $ 227,094 $ 501,458 $ 459,856 Financial services 15,985 14,436 31,259 28,077 Total net revenue $ 268,675 $ 241,530 $ 532,717 $ 487,933 Gross profit: Factory-built housing $ 48,639 $ 41,798 $ 100,774 $ 85,684 Financial services 9,828 7,618 17,991 15,208 Total gross profit $ 58,467 $ 49,416 $ 118,765 $ 100,892 Income from operations: Factory-built housing $ 17,059 $ 15,878 $ 38,443 $ 34,714 Financial services 5,325 3,503 8,975 6,930 Total income from operations $ 22,384 $ 19,381 $ 47,418 $ 41,644 Capital expenditures $ 1,881 $ 2,197 $ 3,944 $ 3,876 Depreciation $ 1,257 $ 1,090 $ 2,417 $ 2,110 Amortization of other intangibles $ 151 $ 80 $ 231 $ 164 Total factory-built homes sold 3,781 3,536 7,588 7,423

