New VP of Enterprise Sales, VP of Federal Sales and VP of Marketing to Support Commercial and Federal Market Expansion

FALLS CHURCH, Va., April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Caveonix , the industry’s only integrated platform built to keep hybrid multicloud environments secure and compliant from development through runtime, is pleased to announce the appointment of Carey Scott as Vice President of Enterprise Sales, Kevin Lang as Vice President of Federal Sales and Lior Haim-Murray as Vice President of Marketing. The executives join Caveonix at a pivotal time for growth, marked by expansion in the federal and enterprise markets and increasing customer demand for a unified platform that addresses the needs of hybrid cloud security, compliance and governance. Their experience will uniquely position Caveonix to capitalize on market demand and expand their customer base of enterprises in regulated industries.

Scott is a proven sales leader with experience leading technology companies from Series B funding to multi-billion dollar portfolio companies across domain areas like data management, cybersecurity and cloud security. With over 24 years of experience in enterprise sales, Scott most recently served as Vice President of Sales for ExtraHop’s North American Named Accounts team, where he led a team of 40 sales professionals focused on the growth of their commercial to-enterprise customer segment.

“There are a few key priorities for CIOs and CISOs during an economy like today’s: regulatory compliance, expansion into the cloud and opportunities for vendor consolidation,” says Scott. “Caveonix checks every single one of those boxes for CIOs and CISOs and I’m thrilled to be leading our sales team as we continue to evangelize our platform and scale our enterprise and commercial presence.”

In his role as Vice President of Federal Sales, Lang brings over 25 years of experience in building strong relationships with leaders from federal civilian, Department of Defense (DoD) and Intelligence Community (IC) agencies. Prior to joining Caveonix, Lang was Director of Federal Sales at Aviatrix, a fast-growing startup in the security and cloud markets. Kevin has a proven track record and demonstrated success delivering multimillion-dollar sales growth that exceeded revenue targets and has consistently been recognized as a top performer in federal marketplaces.

“From federal agencies to state and local governments, the compliance and security process is still very much manual for enterprises in the public sector today,” says Lang. “There’s tremendous value that can be provided with the Caveonix platform for federal agencies, and I’m excited about building a team, working closely with an executive team that has a proven track record of success in this sector and helping federal agencies achieve their mission through our innovative technology.”

Haim-Murray has over 15+ years of experience in strategic marketing, sales and event management initiatives. She most recently served as Senior Director of Marketing at Akeyless. Prior to this, she held marketing roles at Perimeter 8, Mend (formerly WhiteSource) and Comodo. Lior holds a B.S. in Marketing and an M.B.A. from Rutgers Graduate School.

“I believe that Caveonix’s unique solution is at the forefront of revolutionizing security, compliance and governance management,” says Haim-Murray. “I’m excited to work with the team to further develop Caveonix’s marketing initiatives and to establish the company as the go-to solution for businesses looking to solve the critical challenge of maintaining continuous security and compliance in today’s digital world. With Caveonix’s groundbreaking technology and dedicated team, I am confident that we will be able to drive growth and strengthen our position further as a leading player in the market.”

“Carey, Kevin, and Lior all bring a wealth of knowledge in their respective markets and a strong background in building top performing sales and marketing teams,” says Kaus Phaltankar, CEO and Co-founder at Caveonix. “We are fortunate to have them join our team as we expand our market reach on the federal and enterprise level and support our rapidly growing customer base across these sectors.”

​​About Caveonix

Caveonix is the industry’s leading platform for unified security, compliance, and governance across hybrid multicloud environments. The platform’s interconnected modules enable enterprises to adopt a holistic approach to risk management across the full stack of applications, platforms, and infrastructure. The platform also employs AI and Robotic Process Automation to continuously assess and automatically remediate security and compliance issues at the scale and speed required to outpace today’s threats.

Headquartered in Falls Church, Virginia, Caveonix’s customers range from SMB to Fortune 500s across a wide range of industries, and our partners are among the world’s leading integrators, managed service providers, and channel resellers.

