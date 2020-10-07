CAVU Resources Introduces The Growing Together Academy, “The Most Exciting, Engaging and Innovative Online Education Platform Ever” on Week Four of “The Facts Series”

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CAVU Resources (OTC: CAVR) welcomes shareholders and those interested in learning more about CAVU Resources to participate in Week Four of “The Facts Series”, Thursday, October 8th, at 4:00 pm EDT.

On Week Four of “The Facts Series”, Toi Hershman will share the vision for our unique, disruptive online Growing Together Academy educational platform. First, she will review the platform highlighting how it targets specific pain points of young families needing better educational solutions. Then, she will address how the curriculum engages both students and parents supporting parents throughout the journey along with their students. She will share our plan for student motivation incorporating famous child actors as instructors while highlighting the powerful advantage we have using Lightspeed VT proprietary technology providing an unparalleled solution to experiential interactive online learning. Ms. Hershman will close, discussing revenue potential for student subscriptions along with upselling options for parents who wish to engage the learning process offline.

“We have been so fortunate to have Toi Hershman as part of our team from day one. This is a vision of many, and a true passion for some. She and the rest of our ‘GTA’ team have excelled at the highest levels and their passion, WOW… this is going to be exciting!” Bob Silver, CEO – CAVU Resources.

We invite all of our shareholders and those interested in learning more about The Growing Together Academy to participate in our call. Details below.

For more information on CAVU Resources “The Growing Together Academy” please email us at [email protected]