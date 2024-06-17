Cayuga Centers Partners with Rochester Regional Health to Provide Mammograms to Women in the Community

AUBURN, N.Y., June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cayuga Centers announces its partnership with Rochester Regional Health’s Mobile Mammography Center (RRH) to provide mammograms to women in the community on Friday, June 28th, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. EDT. Eligible women can register for a private appointment or find out more by visiting the RRH website or calling 585-992-PINK (7465).

The Rochester Regional Health’s Mobile Mammography Center is a spacious mobile coach equipped with state-of-the-art technology and certified mammography technologists available to provide 3D mammograms. This event marks the fifth year Cayuga Centers will be hosting RRH’s mobile mammography center on its Auburn campus.

The mobile mammography center is part of a larger initiative to make screening simple and accessible, especially for women with busy schedules. Michael Dober, Director of Safety and Wellness says the organization “is dedicated to promoting preventive screenings and ensuring staff, foster parents, and community members have the opportunity and means to take charge of their health.”

This event is open to all women over 40 in the community and Cayuga Centers’ staff. According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, a mammogram can be pivotal to early detection of breast cancer, making treatments more successful and increasing survival rates. Some studies found that early screening decreased breast cancer deaths by up to 29 percent.

To participate, patients must bring their ID and an insurance card. If you are not insured, you will be able to receive a screening free of charge. Patients are encouraged to arrive a few minutes early, and screenings take approximately 15 minutes.

About Cayuga Centers

Cayuga Centers is a nationally accredited and awarded 501(c)(3) non-profit human services agency headquartered in Auburn, NY. Founded in 1852, the agency has delivered quality services by following the agency’s core mission of helping individuals and families grow as independent, healthy, and productive citizens through quality counseling, out-of-home care, and support services. Cayuga Centers provides a continuum of support services nationally, with 22 locations across 8 states. The agency specializes in providing individualized, culturally appropriate, and trauma-informed support to diverse populations. Cayuga Centers currently serves 10,000 individuals and families annually. Visit www.cayugacenters.org to learn about its services, how to become a foster parent, foster care ambassador, and employment opportunities.

