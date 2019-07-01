C&B Equipment Expands Services In Kansas City With Acquisition of Douglas Pump Service, Inc.

Industrial and municipal customers in the Kansas City area will benefit from localized service and access to new applications, engineering, pump packages and solutions

Industrial and municipal equipment distribution and service company C&B Equipment has purchased the stock of Douglas Pump Service, Inc., resulting in an ownership change with C&B becoming the owner of Douglas Pump Service, Inc. In recognition of the longtime name value of Douglas Pump Service, Inc., the new official name is C&B Equipment Midwest Inc. DBA Douglas Pump Service, Inc. C&B Equipment has retained all staff and employees, and intends to move its current Lenexa location to Douglas Pump Service, Inc.’s 17,000 square foot service facility in Overland Park.

The acquisition will benefit current and future industrial and municipal customers in the Kansas City area. Wichita-based C&B Equipment can now offer localized service and a repair facility in the Kansas City market. Douglas Pump Service, Inc. customers will now have access to engineering, new applications, and new pump packages and solutions.

“We are excited about the opportunities this brings to expand our footprint in the Kansas City market and to offer new services at a value package to existing Douglas Pump Service, Inc. customers,” said Dennis Noyes, President of C&B Equipment.

For Douglas Pump Service, Inc. leadership, it was shared values that drew them to the deal.

“While we had many companies offer to take over the operations and business of Douglas Pump Service, Inc., we decided to go with C&B as we could clearly see they emulated the same values that Douglas Pump was built on,” said Shirley Douglas.

Noyes echoed the sentiment. “The level of quality and service people know from Douglas Pump is not going to change,” he said. “C&B Equipment shares those values and we will continue to deliver on them for every customer, every time.”

About C&B Equipment

C&B Equipment is an industrial and municipal equipment distribution and service company for pumps, mechanical seals, air compressors, blowers, gas and diesel engines, and related equipment. The company carries products from leading manufacturers and provides factory engineered packages built to specification, along with engineering and field service, and repair support.

C&B provides services throughout Kansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, the Texas Panhandle and the southern half of Illinois and Iowa. They serve customers from a wide variety of industries including oil and gas, meatpacking, dairy production, manufacturing, biodiesel and ethanol production, wastewater treatment, municipalities, food and pharma, power generation and more.

C&B’s consistent expertise and attention to engineering and design results in greater equipment uptime and performance in the field. This is what Uptime Solutioneering™ brings to customers.

For more information, visit www.cbeuptime.com.

About Douglas Pump Service, Inc.

Based in Overland Park, Kan., Douglas Pump Service, Inc. has been solving pump and mechanical problems since 1973. Skilled shop and field technicians and machinists provide installations, fabrication of replacement parts, and onsite repair and maintenance. The company equips the latest in technology in its 17,000 square foot facility and its service fleet, which includes hydro crane trucks, a pump rig, and trailer-mounted deep well treatment tanks.

Douglas Pump Service, Inc. specializes in freshwater pumping, wastewater pumping, wells and sluice gate services for municipalities. Services include well treatment and video inspection, lift station control panel troubleshooting, and installations of new water well equipment. Douglas Pump Service, Inc. is licensed in Kansas as a Water Well Contractor, and several employees have Missouri Well and Pump Installers permits.

For more information, visit www.douglaspump.com.

