SAN FRANCISCO, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Verana Health®, a digital health company dedicated to revolutionizing patient care and clinical research through real-world data, announced that CB Insights ranked Verana Health as a Leader in the EHR-based patient recruitment market. This market is dedicated to leveraging electronic health record (EHR) data to amplify the efficiency and effectiveness of identifying eligible patients for clinical trials.

“This ranking from CB Insights underscores our team’s commitment to delivering innovative solutions that can help improve patient outcomes,” said Verana Health CEO Sujay Jadhav. “By unlocking real-world data, we continue to drive progress in healthcare research and deliver impactful solutions for clinicians, trial sponsors and contract research organizations (CROs). We thank CB Insights for recognizing our progressive approach to modernizing this market.”

Verana Health is the exclusive data partner of the American Academy of Ophthalmology®, the American Academy of Neurology, and the American Urological Association. Through partnerships with these three leading specialty medical societies, Verana Health is entrusted with EHR data that is de-identified, harmonized and curated by its VeraQ® population health data engine, which utilizes secure artificial intelligence (AI).

This advanced technology, combined with expert analysis from Verana Health’s team of physicians and quantitative scientists, enables precise data analysis resulting in solutions that provide efficient and targeted patient recruitment based on factors such as medical history, demographics, and clinical characteristics. The comprehensive information can help sponsors and clinicians optimize patient recruitment efforts and participation in clinical trials.

The recognition from CB Insights follows Verana Health’s success throughout 2023, including the launch of a site selection tool, called VeraSite , which allows sponsors and CROs to see where patients, who best fit their trial criteria, are visiting their clinicians, as well as their demographics, diagnosis and treatment patterns. Last year, Verana Health also launched multiple Qdata ® modules across the three therapeutic areas of ophthalmology, neurology, and urology. These research ready, fit-for-purpose data modules offer extensive disease activity details and insights that can help improve treatment options.

With more than 90 million de-identified patients included in its real-word data network, alongside the participation of 20,000 clinicians, Verana Health powers high-quality data, technology, and insights that promote the quality of care and quality of life for patients.

Verana Health® is revolutionizing patient care and clinical research by unlocking the potential of real-world data. Verana Health has an exclusive real-world data network of 90 million de-identified patients from more than 20,000 clinicians, stemming from its exclusive data partnerships with the American Academy of Ophthalmology®, American Academy of Neurology, and American Urological Association. Verana Health harnesses deep expertise, secure advanced technology, and direct access to exclusive, near real-time data sources to deliver actionable quality insights that help companies make sense of the data. For more information, visit www.veranahealth.com .

