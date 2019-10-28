Breaking News
Home / Top News / CB Technologies Wins Third Consecutive CRN IoT Innovators Award

CB Technologies Wins Third Consecutive CRN IoT Innovators Award

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 31 mins ago

Orange, CA, Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CB Technologies (CBT), woman-owned domain expert integrator, announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized CBT as a 2019 IoT Innovators Award winner.

CRN IoT Innovators deliver unique IoT solutions to enterprises and small and medium-sized businesses across all industries. In doing so, they ensure organizations can incorporate IoT into their go-to-market efforts and get the most value out of their IoT investments.

“We’re honored to receive our 3rd consecutive CRN IoT Innovators Award!” said Kelly Ireland, Founder and CEO of CB Technologies. “It’s welcome validation for our hard-working team, but also recognition of our incredible partners who’s best-in-class technologies keep our solutions at the forefront of the industry. From HPE to PTC, RealWear, Intel, National Instruments and more, this award is a credit to our deep ecosystem of IT and OT partners.”

Now in its third year, the IoT Innovators Award recognizes North American solution providers and systems integrators at the forefront of the IoT era. IoT Innovators realize the IoT’s potential and integrate the IoT into their everyday operations.

“CRN’s IoT Innovators go above and beyond the call of duty to solve IoT challenges,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “Vendors need IoT partners that understand how to implement and manage IoT solutions, and IoT Innovators help organizations capitalize on the IoT so they can stay ahead of competitors in today’s always-on, always-connected global marketplace.”

The IoT Innovators Awards list is featured online at www.crn.com/IoTinnovators.

 

About CB Technologies, Inc.

Founded in 2001, CBT is a premier, woman-owned domain expert integrator with extensive experience designing and deploying enterprise-class solutions for clients across the globe. We consistently deliver excellence thanks to our first-class team members and strategic partnerships with the world’s finest providers of hardware and software solutions. By combining best-of-breed technologies, CBT provides a balance of services and solutions in the areas of Hybrid IT, Asset Intelligence, HPC and Analytics, and IT Supply Chain Optimization to augment your enterprise with the necessary tools to excel in the global marketplace. Learn more at www.cbtechinc.com.

Follow CB Technologies: Twitter and LinkedIn

Copyright ©2019. CB Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved.

 

About The Channel Company®

The Channel Company® enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com 

Follow The Channel Company®: Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook

The Channel Company® Contact:  

Jennifer Hogan

The Channel Company®

[email protected]

©2019. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC.  All Rights Reserved.

Attachment

  • 2019_CRN_IoT Innovators 
CONTACT: Ben Davies
CB Technologies
7145737733
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.