CB Technologies Wins Third Consecutive CRN IoT Innovators Award

Orange, CA, Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CB Technologies (CBT), woman-owned domain expert integrator, announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized CBT as a 2019 IoT Innovators Award winner.

CRN IoT Innovators deliver unique IoT solutions to enterprises and small and medium-sized businesses across all industries. In doing so, they ensure organizations can incorporate IoT into their go-to-market efforts and get the most value out of their IoT investments.

“We’re honored to receive our 3rd consecutive CRN IoT Innovators Award!” said Kelly Ireland, Founder and CEO of CB Technologies. “It’s welcome validation for our hard-working team, but also recognition of our incredible partners who’s best-in-class technologies keep our solutions at the forefront of the industry. From HPE to PTC, RealWear, Intel, National Instruments and more, this award is a credit to our deep ecosystem of IT and OT partners.”

Now in its third year, the IoT Innovators Award recognizes North American solution providers and systems integrators at the forefront of the IoT era. IoT Innovators realize the IoT’s potential and integrate the IoT into their everyday operations.

“CRN’s IoT Innovators go above and beyond the call of duty to solve IoT challenges,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “Vendors need IoT partners that understand how to implement and manage IoT solutions, and IoT Innovators help organizations capitalize on the IoT so they can stay ahead of competitors in today’s always-on, always-connected global marketplace.”

The IoT Innovators Awards list is featured online at www.crn.com/IoTinnovators.

About CB Technologies, Inc.

Founded in 2001, CBT is a premier, woman-owned domain expert integrator with extensive experience designing and deploying enterprise-class solutions for clients across the globe. We consistently deliver excellence thanks to our first-class team members and strategic partnerships with the world’s finest providers of hardware and software solutions. By combining best-of-breed technologies, CBT provides a balance of services and solutions in the areas of Hybrid IT, Asset Intelligence, HPC and Analytics, and IT Supply Chain Optimization to augment your enterprise with the necessary tools to excel in the global marketplace. Learn more at www.cbtechinc.com.

Follow CB Technologies: Twitter and LinkedIn

Copyright ©2019. CB Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved.

About The Channel Company®

The Channel Company® enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company®: Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook

The Channel Company® Contact:

Jennifer Hogan

The Channel Company®

[email protected]

©2019. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Attachment

2019_CRN_IoT Innovators

CONTACT: Ben Davies CB Technologies 7145737733 [email protected]