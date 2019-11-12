CBC Group Appoints Kerry Blanchard, PhD, MD, as Operating Partner

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CBC Group , a private equity firm focused on incubation, buyout and late-stage growth investment opportunities within the global healthcare market, announced today the appointment of industry veteran Kerry Blanchard, PhD, MD, as Operating Partner. In this role, Dr. Blanchard will support the management teams of CBC Group’s portfolio companies as they execute their value creation plans.

“Dr. Blanchard has an impressive track record of advancing multiple therapeutics through all phases of development, from preclinical data and IND filing to regulatory approval and commercial launch,” said Wei Fu, Chief Executive Officer of CBC Group. “His proven leadership combined with his scientific acumen will be instrumental as we continue to build CBC Group’s portfolio and deliver value to investors.”

“CBC Group has rapidly established itself as a preeminent private equity firm in the healthcare industry,” said Dr. Blanchard. “I look forward to applying my drug development expertise and familiarity with the evolving healthcare landscape in Greater China towards helping the Company continue to identify and support early-growth and growth-stage healthcare companies with the potential to transform patient care.”

Most recently, Dr. Blanchard was Chief Science Officer at Innovent Biologics, where he oversaw the NDA preparation and submission for the company’s PD1 antibody, sintilimab, which was approved in late 2018 and launched in China in 2019. At Innovent, Dr. Blanchard also led the partnership efforts with Incyte to develop three small molecule oncology assets for Greater China. Previously, Dr. Blanchard was the Senior Vice President of Lilly China Drug Development and External Innovation, where he led a team of 150 employees to build and implement clinical plans for assets that spanned from clinical trial phase 1 to 4 across all therapeutic areas. He also built and executed the company’s external partnership drug development portfolio model in China. He positioned Lilly to capitalize on the positive changes in the Chinese regulatory environment to expand the China innovation ecosystem.

Earlier in his career, Dr. Blanchard was a tenured Professor of Medicine and Biochemistry & Molecular Biology at Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center in Shreveport, LA. He has also contributed to more than 20 publications that focus on oncology and genomics. Dr. Blanchard received a BS degree in chemistry, a PhD in Biochemistry, and an MD from Indiana University. He completed his medical training at Harvard Medical School including a residency in Internal Medicine and a fellowship in Hematology at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital and a fellowship in Medical Oncology at the Dana Farber Cancer Institute.

