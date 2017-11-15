Breaking News
CBD College Launches Inaugural Dental Assistant Program Including Courses Approved by the Dental Board of California

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 15, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CBD College, the Los Angeles-based non-profit education institution that has been providing quality education and training to students in the medical field for more than 30 years, has launched its newest offering to students—the Dental Assistant program.

Classes are scheduled to commence Tuesday, November 14 under the direction of Dental Assistant program director Nicole Alvarez. Alvarez is a member of the California Association of Dental Assistant Teachers. She is also very active with the Dental Board of California, which is the governing body for the Dental Assistant program. 

“CBD College is committed to offering courses that are in touch with the demands of the current job market,” said CBD College president Alan Heshel. “With the demand for more skilled dental assistant jobs, we are confident that we are meeting the demands of the community.”

Program graduates will meet all course requirements and only need to complete six months of work experience in a dental office to sit for the California Registered Dental Assistant Exam required to become registered dental assistants.

CBD Dental Assistant graduates will receive their dental radiography license, coronal polishing certificate, pit and fissure sealant certificate, infection control certificate, CPR certification, and two-hour Dental Practice Act certificate. 

Dental assistants are responsible for many important tasks, including preparing patients for treatments and procedures, processing X-rays, and completing lab tasks under the direction of a dentist.  Students in the program will also learn how to sterilize dental instruments, support dentists by handing them instruments during procedures, instruct patients on proper oral hygiene, schedule patient appointments, and work with patients on billing and payment.

“I’m very excited to launch the Dental Assistant program at CBD College,” Alvarez said.  “With jobs on the rise and growth projected for the future in dentistry, I want to be able to provide the best experience for students and help them learn and grow so they can become successful.”

In less than one year, CBD College Dental Assistant program enrollees will develop the knowledge and skills needed to use the latest technology and start working as dental assistants in dental offices and clinics throughout the Los Angeles area.

ABOUT CBD College:

Since its inception in 1982, CBD College has grown to become one of Los Angeles’s leading, non-profit, fully accredited colleges for healthcare career training, advising students of all nationalities, interests, and means. Through the understanding of today’s ever changing medical industry and career opportunities, CBD College has continued to introduce the most in-demand and ambitious programs that lead its students to stable and successful careers.  In 2015, CBD College was granted institutional accreditation by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES).

For more information please visit www.cbd.edu.

