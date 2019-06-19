Breaking News
Home / Top News / CBD LION Expands Product Line to Include 1mL Vape Cartridges With 420mg CBD in 10 Flavors

CBD LION Expands Product Line to Include 1mL Vape Cartridges With 420mg CBD in 10 Flavors

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 31 mins ago

Ramps up Production in new, Larger Facility

MUNDELEIN, Ill., June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CBD LION LLC, Mundelein, IL (www.CBDLION.com) is thrilled to announce today that it has launched 1mL vape cartridges containing 420mg CBD in 10 flavors. The cartridges are one of the highest potency cartridges on the market — at 42% CBD — and are consistent with CBD LION’s slogan: “PRIDE IN QUALITY”; the cartridges push the limit of CBD capacity before CBD fallout.  

The 1mL cartridges, formulated and filled in CBD LION’s ISO 7 certified lab, are available in all 10 of CBD LION’s current vape flavors: Blueberry, Cherry Pie, Ghost Train Haze, Grape Kush, Jack Herer, Lemon Squeeze, Sour Diesel, Sour Tangie, Strawberry Cough and Watermelon OG. The products will be sold online and in brick and mortar stores. The 1mL CBD cartridges are estimated to be priced at $40 each.

CBD LION’s focus is distributing high quality products with transparent labeling that puts pertinent information at the fingertips of the consumer. The packaging for CBD LION’s cartridges clearly states CBD content, tank size, batch number, and contains a QR code that links directly to test results.

Just over a month ago, CBD LION announced its plan to merge into publicly traded Acquired Sales Corp. (OTC Pink: AQSP), Lake Forest, IL; this transaction will inject significant growth capital into CBD LION. Following the closing of the transaction, Acquired Sales Corp. plans to change its name to CBD LION CORP.

Weeks later, CBD LION and Acquired Sales Corp. announced a signed letter of intent to merge with Lifted Liquids, Zion, IL (www.LiftedLiquids.com). The goal is to become the largest publicly traded company in the CBD industry with the highest quality, lab tested products.

Erik S. Lundgren, Founder and CEO of CBD LION said: “This is the first of many new product launches of 2019. We are now fully operational in our new 11,400 square foot facility. We were previously operating in a 715 square foot facility and experienced a severe lack of space and growth capital to meet our brands potential. Upon completing this merger to become partners with Acquired Sales Corp. we will have everything we need to make this lion ROAR!”

CBD LION has been recognized in the CBD industry for its award-winning products, including: Best Edible at CBD EXPO WEST and Best Vape at CBD EXPO MIDWEST. CBD LION’s products have been featured on CBS – Chicago News Post, Buzzfeed: Top 10 CBD Companies of 2018, Buzzfeed: Top 10 CBD Companies to watch out for in 2019, Edibles Magazine, and MSNBC: Top 5 CBD Companies of 2018.

The release of new, cutting edge, high quality products will keep the LION PRIDE consistent with its goals. CBD LION expects to greatly expand its product line in 2019.

CONTACTS:

CBD LION LLC
Erik S. Lundgren, Founder and CEO
224-688-9087
[email protected]
www.CBDLION.com

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.