CBD LION Expands Product Line to Include 1mL Vape Cartridges With 420mg CBD in 10 Flavors

MUNDELEIN, Ill., June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CBD LION LLC, Mundelein, IL ( www.CBDLION.com ) is thrilled to announce today that it has launched 1mL vape cartridges containing 420mg CBD in 10 flavors. The cartridges are one of the highest potency cartridges on the market — at 42% CBD — and are consistent with CBD LION’s slogan: “PRIDE IN QUALITY”; the cartridges push the limit of CBD capacity before CBD fallout.

The 1mL cartridges, formulated and filled in CBD LION’s ISO 7 certified lab, are available in all 10 of CBD LION’s current vape flavors: Blueberry, Cherry Pie, Ghost Train Haze, Grape Kush, Jack Herer, Lemon Squeeze, Sour Diesel, Sour Tangie, Strawberry Cough and Watermelon OG. The products will be sold online and in brick and mortar stores. The 1mL CBD cartridges are estimated to be priced at $40 each.

CBD LION’s focus is distributing high quality products with transparent labeling that puts pertinent information at the fingertips of the consumer. The packaging for CBD LION’s cartridges clearly states CBD content, tank size, batch number, and contains a QR code that links directly to test results.

Just over a month ago, CBD LION announced its plan to merge into publicly traded Acquired Sales Corp. (OTC Pink: AQSP ), Lake Forest, IL; this transaction will inject significant growth capital into CBD LION. Following the closing of the transaction, Acquired Sales Corp. plans to change its name to CBD LION CORP.

Weeks later, CBD LION and Acquired Sales Corp. announced a signed letter of intent to merge with Lifted Liquids, Zion, IL ( www.LiftedLiquids.com ). The goal is to become the largest publicly traded company in the CBD industry with the highest quality, lab tested products.

Erik S. Lundgren, Founder and CEO of CBD LION said: “This is the first of many new product launches of 2019. We are now fully operational in our new 11,400 square foot facility. We were previously operating in a 715 square foot facility and experienced a severe lack of space and growth capital to meet our brands potential. Upon completing this merger to become partners with Acquired Sales Corp. we will have everything we need to make this lion ROAR!”

CBD LION has been recognized in the CBD industry for its award-winning products, including: Best Edible at CBD EXPO WEST and Best Vape at CBD EXPO MIDWEST. CBD LION’s products have been featured on CBS – Chicago News Post, Buzzfeed: Top 10 CBD Companies of 2018, Buzzfeed: Top 10 CBD Companies to watch out for in 2019, Edibles Magazine, and MSNBC: Top 5 CBD Companies of 2018.

The release of new, cutting edge, high quality products will keep the LION PRIDE consistent with its goals. CBD LION expects to greatly expand its product line in 2019.

