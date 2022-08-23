Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / CBD.market Store Reveals New Findings on CBG and CBGa Benefits for Anxiety and Skin Conditions

CBD.market Store Reveals New Findings on CBG and CBGa Benefits for Anxiety and Skin Conditions

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 39 mins ago

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CBD.market, a leading CBD online store, notices that public interest in minor cannabinoids as health and wellness aids is growing rapidly in the United States. Once considered “rare” cannabinoids, CBG, CBC, CBN, and CBGA are now being formulated into a variety of wellness products to elevate efficacy and synergy as part of the “entourage effect.”

New Studies Shed New Light on Cannabinoid Benefits

According to a study published in 2022, a dosage containing 500 mg of CBG and 500 mg of CBD helped people to find relief from anxiety. 83% of participants reported that the mixture helped to improve their quality of life. Another nine out of 10 said they would recommend the same product to others dealing with mild or temporary anxiety.

Another study published in June of 2022 adds to years of studies looking at how the “rare” cannabinoids CBC, CBG and CBGA may be useful for treating a variety of skin conditions. Scientists analyzed how each cannabinoid interacts with the endocannabinoid system (ECS) in skin cells using a vitro model of keratinocytes. The study’s findings revealed that each cannabinoid interacted with the ECS with its unique form of biological activity.

CBD.market Reviews Studies

As a leading retailer of CBD and cannabinoid products, CBD.market reviews all research reports and studies concerning cannabinoid products offered at the store to know about possible benefits and side effects. The store is constantly collaborating with the best CBD manufacturers from the U.S. to update its product line and reflect changing demand among customers based on the latest research.

In response to high consumer demand, CBD.market carry a range of products that includes CBG products like oils, gummies and capsules, and CBGa oils: https://cbd.market/cbga.

“CBG, CBGA and other cannabinoid products are gaining CBD.market share due to growing awareness of their potential health benefits,” according to Michael Levin, Head of Fulfillment at CBD.market. “Cannabinoids work better when they are combined with each other due to the entourage effect.”

CBD.market operates on a vision to give consumers the ability to improve their quality of life by using natural products at affordable prices. After starting as a CBD retailer in San Diego, CBD.market launched a one-stop shop online for high-quality CBD products that come with lab-testing certificates.

Contacts

Michael Levin
(442) 777-0177
info@cbd.market
https://cbd.market

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.