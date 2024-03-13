CEDAR FALLS, Iowa, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CBE, a leader in outsourced contact center solutions, is excited to announce the opening of its new office in Southwoods City, Binan City, Laguna, Philippines. This expansion marks a significant milestone in CBE’s growth journey and underscores its commitment to enhanced working conditions and location access for employees and prospective clients.

Key Highlights of the Expansion

The new office is strategically located in the vibrant and accessible Southwoods City, Binan City, Laguna, just twenty miles South of Manila’s International Airport, and a convenient 30-minute drive. This prime location gives employees and prospective clients access to a dynamic talent pool just south of Metro Manila. Opening Q3 of 2024: With a focused effort on ensuring a seamless setup, CBE will inaugurate Southwoods in early Q3 2024. This timeline reflects the company’s dedication to its growth goals and its commitment to meeting the needs of its expanding team.

With a focused effort on ensuring a seamless setup, CBE will inaugurate Southwoods in early Q3 2024. This timeline reflects the company’s dedication to its growth goals and its commitment to meeting the needs of its expanding team. State-of-the-Art Facilities: Designed with collaboration, productivity, and employee well being in mind, the new office will feature enhanced facilities that empower the CBE team to deliver their best work.

Designed with collaboration, productivity, and employee well being in mind, the new office will feature enhanced facilities that empower the CBE team to deliver their best work. Expansion Opportunities: The Southwoods City facility adds 100 workstations to CBE’s Philippine footprint, which today includes 228 workstations in Bonifacio Global City. This expansion allows CBE to add support for strategic clients as well as offer professional growth and development opportunities to its existing employees.

Erica Parks, President and CEO of CBE, expressed enthusiasm about the expansion, stating, “This is a momentous occasion for CBE, and it would not have been possible without the hard work and dedication work of each and every member of our CBE family. Our new office in Southwoods is not just a testament to our growth, but a commitment to our employees and the future of our company. Together, we are poised for even greater achievements!”

The new office in Southwoods City, along with the existing office in Bonifacio Global City (BCG), is expected to herald a new era of success and innovation for CBE, reinforcing its position as a leader in its industry.

CBE is committed to providing updates and details as the opening date approaches. Employees and stakeholders are encouraged to stay tuned for further announcements and reach out with any questions.

About CBE Companies

CBE Companies is a provider of outsourced contact center solutions, composed of three subsidiaries – CBE Group, CBE Customer Solutions, and LocateSmarter, dedicated to delivering exceptional customer experiences through innovation and operational excellence. For more information, visit www.cbecompanies.com and connect with us on Facebook and LinkedIn (@cbecompanies).

For media inquiries or to learn more about CBE’s innovative BPO solutions, please contact: [email protected].