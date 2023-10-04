CBH Homes and Girl Scouts of Silver Sage are holding the first ever “The House That She Built” event this Saturday, October 7th. 200 Girl Scouts will be attending the first ever Boise The House That She Built event!

Boise, Idaho, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CBH Homes and Girl Scouts of Silver Sage are holding the first ever “The House That She Built” event this Saturday, October 7th, within CBH’s Locale community in South Boise. The House That She Built children’s book by Mollie Elkman educates young readers about the people and skills that go into building a home. Inspired by a true story of an all-women built house in Utah, last year the authors partnered with Girls Scouts of America to create a patch program.

Mollie Elkman says, “The intent of this patch program is to build self-esteem and develop skills through curiosity and hands-on activities.” CBH Homes is bringing the patch program to a one day event for Girl Scouts. CBH currently has 200 girls registered and they can expect an engaging, hands-on, educational morning. The press are invited to join us in capturing the empowerment and inspiration it offers.

CBH Homes is proud to have a workforce of 70% women and recognizes the importance of encouraging girls to explore diverse career options.

Ronda Conger, Vice President of CBH Homes, shared her enthusiasm, stating, “At CBH Homes, we’re passionate about more than just constructing houses. We’re building dreams. We aim to demonstrate to girls that construction is a rewarding and promising career path.”

“The House That She Built” aims to empower girls and young women by immersing them in the world of construction. This interactive event provides participants with a rare opportunity to explore diverse construction job sites at various stages, learn from accomplished women in the construction industry, and actively participate in a mini construction project. Attendees can also look forward to exciting giveaways and a fun lunch, ensuring a memorable experience.

Please be advised that attendance is exclusive to Girl Scout members.

Event Details:

The House That She Built With CBH Homes

Date: Saturday, October 7th

Time: 10:00 am – 1:00 pm

Location: Locale by CBH Homes Community

Price: FREE

Audience: All Girl Scouts

Spaces for this event are still available and Girl Scouts can sign up by clicking here .

About CBH Homes :

CBH Homes has been building dreams for Idahoans for over 31 years, and for 19 of those, CBH Homes is Idaho’s #1 Builder, an Idaho Best Place to Work, now ranked #48 in the nation and proudly working with over 25,000 happy homeowners. Cbhhomes.com RCE-923

About The House That She Built :

A children’s book inspired by a true story written by Mollie Elkman. The mission of The House That She Built is to support workforce development initiatives in the construction industry by generating awareness of the skilled trades to the largest underrepresented community. The movement has grown to Girl Scout Patch Program, Events, and now a non-profit organization shebuilt.org .

CONTACT: CeCe Cheney CBH Homes 208.288.5560 cecec@cbhhomes.com