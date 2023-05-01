University of Dayton becomes the first higher education institution to deploy Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology with full campus card payment integration

DAYTON, Ohio, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CBORD today announced that it is now integrated with Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology to enable students to use campus cards at checkout-free stores at colleges and universities nationwide. Now, students, staff and faculty at participating institutions of higher learning will be able to seamlessly pay using their campus funds at Just Walk Out technology-powered stores. The first Just Walk Out technology-powered store integrated with CBORD opens today at the University of Dayton.

The CBORD integration with Just Walk Out technology allows accountholders to gain access to retail stores using CBORD’s GET app. A quick balance check occurs to open the entry gates (each location can set a minimum available balance threshold). The technology detects what shoppers take from or return to the shelves and creates a virtual shopping session. When guests have completed their shopping experience, they are able to leave the store without having to wait in line, and their campus card will be charged for the items they selected. Shortly after exiting, customers receive an itemized receipt via email.

As a leading provider of campus automation solutions, CBORD has a history of innovative projects. “I’m delighted to see our collaboration come to fruition, as it’s a win-win for both campus administrators and students,” says Rob DeCarlo, CBORD’s interim chief executive officer and chief financial officer. “We are excited to work with the Amazon team to bring this solution to additional higher education campuses in the coming months.”

“We listened to students’ requests for longer operating hours, especially later in the evenings, along with self-checkout options,” said Joan Bauman, executive director of dining services at University of Dayton. “The collaboration between Amazon and CBORD is the perfect solution to providing students a convenient way to grab food, beverages and other products during a challenging labor market. The ability to use the students’ meal plan was a primary reason we pursued this technology.”

One of the first students to enter the on-campus store was University of Dayton sophomore Jordan Mitchell from Dallas, Texas, who said, “This is pretty cool – I can definitely see a lot of my friends using this to get snacks and drinks late at night when most other options are closed. I love the idea that I can go in and out quickly without fumbling for my student ID.”

This exciting solution is now available to CBORD higher education and health care sites that have licensed CBORD’s GET platform and have engaged in a contractual agreement with Just Walk Out technology by Amazon.

To learn how to launch a Just Walk Out technology-enabled store on your campus, please contact Sami Takieddine at partners@cbord.com.

About CBORD

CBORD is a leading provider of software that connects foodservice, commerce and housing systems across higher education, healthcare, senior living and business campuses. Guided by customer-centric development and support, CBORD solutions are used by more than 10,000 organizations in the U.S. and across the world. CBORD operates as a unit of Roper Technologies (NYSE: ROP), a diversified technology company with annual revenue of $5.4 billion and member of the S&P 500 and Fortune 1000. To learn more about CBORD’s solutions, visit cbord.com.