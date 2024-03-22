Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said Friday that it has increased patrols in an area of the southern border in El Paso, Texas, where a large group of illegal immigrants burst through razor wire and surged toward the border wall a day before.
Video taken by the New York Post showed dozens of adult males ripping away razor wire that was set up by the state and charging past Texas National Guardsmen. They then ran toward a section of border wall, where they were blocked from entering
