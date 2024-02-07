U.S. Customs and Border Protection has tracked over 1 million migrant encounters since Oct. 1st, when FY 2024 began, a CBP source told Fox News Digital on Wednesday, the earliest this mark has ever been reached.
The number is roughly 100,000 encounters higher than the same period last year, when the U.S. saw 908,000 encounters. This is the earliest the U.S. has ever reached the 1 million encounter mark, according to the CBP source.
The U.S. is also tracking a higher number of Ch
