U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) on Saturday nabbed 118 Chinese nationals after they illegally crossed into the San Diego sector Saturday.
CBP sources tell Fox News that the San Diego sector in Southern California has encountered more than 30,000 Chinese illegal immigrants at the border since October 1.
The number of Chinese nationals encountered at the border since Oct. 1 is a 8,600% increase over all fiscal year 2021, when only 342 Chinese nationals were nabbed acros
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- CBP nabs more Chinese illegal immigrants at California border - May 26, 2024
- Presidential candidate Jill Stein slams DNC for posting, deleting ‘Third Party Project Manager’ job - May 26, 2024
- NATO boss takes apparent swipe at Biden, argues to end restrictions on US weapons for Russian targets - May 26, 2024