The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) released its monthly update touting that the number of migrant encounters had decreased since last month.

In March, the Border Patrol recorded 137,480 encounters between ports of entry along the southwest border. The encounters between ports of entry along the southwest border were 45% lower than in December 2023, and 16% lower than in March 2023.

While it was the lowest March for Border Patrol encounters under the Biden administrati

[Read Full story at source]