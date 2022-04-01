CBS SPORTS DONATES $100,000 to UNCF During INAUGURAL HBCU ALL-STAR GAME

Breaking News
Washington, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Media Advisory

What: UNCF (United Negro College Fund) today is announcing CBS Sports is renewing its UNCF scholarship by donating $100,000 for scholarships for rising juniors attending a UNCF-member institution or other four-year accredited historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Eligible students must have demonstrated an interest in media, entertainment and sports as well as exemplify strong leadership abilities.

 The inaugural HBCU All-Stars game is showcasing the nation’s top 24 players in the country from 48 HBCUs, including UNCF-member institutions, Benedict College, LeMoyne-Owen College, Livingstone College, Miles College and Morehouse College.

When: The inaugural HBCU All-Star Game airs live Sunday, April 3 at 4:00 p.m. ET on the CBS Television Network and is available to stream on Paramount+. The $100,000 donation will be presented at halftime.

Where:  University of New Orleans Lakefront Arena

WHO: UNCF Southern Region Development Vice President Therese Badon and CBS Executive Producer and Production Executive Vice President Harold Bryant

About UNCF

UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, supports and strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. UNCF institutions and other historically Black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding nearly 20% of African American baccalaureate degrees. UNCF administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at over 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized trademark, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Twitter at @UNCF.

CONTACT: Roy Betts
United Negro College Fund, Inc. (UNCF)
2407033384
roy.betts@uncf.org

