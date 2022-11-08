CBT and RealWear Thermal Imaging CBT and RealWear Expand Connected Worker Capabilities with Thermal Imaging

Orange, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CBT, a valued RealWear partner, and RealWear are expanding their Connected Worker capabilities to include thermal imaging. With the launch of the RealWear Thermal Camera Module , the solution will replace thermal cameras that serve as single-use devices. The ability to switch seamlessly between the visible spectrum and infrared enables users to capture the heat signature of their surrounding environment.

Thermal imaging is used across multiple industries, including manufacturing, energy, automotive, etc. Use cases include overheating detection, electrical and mechanical inspection, process monitoring, and more. The hands-free thermal imaging increases efficiency and safety and allows workers to spot issues before they become a problem.

Together, CBT and RealWear are building a better, safer, and more connected future for frontline workers. Our Connected Worker solution utilizes tailored software and wearables to provide an effective way for field workers to visualize, consume and communicate actionable information. It gives maintenance and operations teams the tools they need to assess operations performance so they can make critical decisions safely, in real-time, and at the actual point of work.

“I had the chance to try on the thermal camera and was blown away by its capabilities,” said Griffin Running, Solution Manager of Wearable Compute at CBT. “The ability to blend thermal and optical video feeds in addition to changing the color mode will allow users the flexibility they need to make the solution fit their use case.”

“RealWear Navigator head-mounted devices, with its revolutionary modular design, continues to gain support with Global 1000 companies as the new gold standard in assisted reality. The compelling option to add thermal image capture without occupying your hands in hazardous environments gives frontline professionals more real-time information to do their jobs safely and productively,” said Rama Oruganti, Chief Product Officer at RealWear. “By combining Teledyne FLIR’s thermal expertise with RealWear’s best-in-class voice-driven wearables through its Thermal by FLIR program, we’re creating a digital tool with extended capabilities for the modern frontline worker.”

About RealWear

As the pioneer of assisted reality wearable solutions, RealWear® works to engage, empower, and elevate the modern frontline industrial worker to perform work tasks more safely, efficiently, and precisely. Supporting over 65,000 devices, RealWear gives workers real-time access to information and expertise while keeping their hands and field of view free for work. Headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, and used by 41 of the Fortune 100 companies, RealWear is field proven in a wide range of industries with thousands of world-class customers, including Shell, Goodyear, Mars, Colgate-Palmolive, and BMW.

About CBT

CBT is an unparalleled design-thinking and integration-engineering company. We utilize our unique expertise to bridge the gap between Operational Technologies and Information Technologies (OT and IT) and accelerate smart operations in process and discrete manufacturing, utilities, distribution and logistics, architecture, engineering, construction, and health and life sciences.

Our solutions are powered by next-generation innovations from an industry-leading partner ecosystem, led by RealWear, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Intel, AMD, PTC, ABB, NVIDIA, and many more.

As a first mover and Domain Expert Integrator, CBT has a proven track record of taking customers from ideas to execution in production environments. Our solutions go beyond the data center to deliver business transformation across the enterprise.

Learn more at www.cbtechinc.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Attachment

CBT and RealWear Thermal Imaging

