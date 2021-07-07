Breaking News
CBT Named 2021 Best Place to Work in Orange County

CBT Ranks #9 in the Medium Employer Category

Orange, CA, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CBT was recently named as one of the 2021 Best Places to Work in Orange County. This is the second consecutive year CBT has been named to the list. The awards program was created in 2009 and is a project of the Orange County Business Journal and Best Companies Group.

This county-wide survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize and honor the best places of employment in Orange County, California, benefiting the county’s economy, its workforce, and businesses.

“Being awarded Best Places to Work by OCBJ for the second year is testimony to CBT’s core values, longstanding business success, and community contributions,” said Pam Paradiso, VP of Administration at CBT. “At CBT, we don’t just say the words; our values are living attributes and are embodied in the people we hire and our day-to-day actions. Our employees and culture are genuinely one of generosity, a collaborative can-do attitude, customer-centric, winning internally and externally with integrity and honesty, and remaining forward-driven, especially when faced with uncertainty like we have this past year. It’s an honor to work with such talented and dedicated people, and the recognition from our Orange County peers serves as the edification of how our values are making a positive impact.”

Organizations from across the county entered the two-part process to determine the Best Places to Work in Orange County. The first part consisted of evaluating each employer’s workplace policies, practices, and demographics. And the second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. The combined scores determined the top organizations and the final ranking.

The ranking of the winning organizations will be released via a special section of the Orange County Business Journal’s July 5th issue.

For more information on the survey process for the Best Places to Work in Orange County program, visit www.BestPlacestoWorkOC.com or contact Jackie Miller at 877-455-2159.

 

About CBT

CBT is a premier, woman-owned Domain Expert Integrator breaking the mold of traditional technology solution design. Our digital transformation strategies bridge the gap between information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) to provide business outcomes beneficial across the entirety of an organization. From the CIO, to the COO, to Digital Transformation Leadership and everyone in between, we deliver solutions that unite these unique business cultures for collective success in today’s data-driven economy.

At CBT, we take our tagline to heart: Delivering Technology with a Human Touch. We put people at the center of our process, products and technology solutions. With the focus areas of Industrial IoT, HPC & Analytics, Hybrid IT and IT Supply Chain Optimization, we’re ready to take your innovation initiatives from ideas to execution. Learn more at www.cbtechinc.com.

