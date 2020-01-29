CBTX, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results

HOUSTON, Jan. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CBTX, Inc., or the Company (NASDAQ: CBTX), the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, N.A., or the Bank, today announced net income of $12.6 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to $13.1 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 and $14.1 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.
The Company reported net income for the year ended December 31, 2019 of $50.5 million, or $2.02 per diluted share, compared to $47.3 million, or $1.89 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2018.
Robert R. Franklin, Jr., CBTX, Inc. Chairman, CEO and President said, “Our Company is proud to announce a record year of earnings for 2019. The CommunityBank of Texas family stayed true to relationship banking while delivering strong credit quality and continuing to build shareholder value.”
Mr. Franklin added, “We operate in strong, competitive markets for loans and deposits. Although the Federal Reserve continued to lower rates in the last half of the year, we were able to maintain a healthy net interest margin. Our historic trend of fourth quarter interest-bearing deposit growth also allowed us to adjust deposit rates late in November. We believe that the pressure of lower interest rates will extend into 2020, but we are hopeful of a stabilizing rate environment as we move into the year.”
“We are also cautious around what could be a very contentious election season which we believe may lead businesses to slow their decision making, especially later in the year,” said Mr. Franklin. “We will continue to hire additional producers, spend on technology to support our business and to look for acquisition opportunities.” “Our goal is to remain disciplined in our relationship banking approach while building shareholder value and a quality earnings stream.”
Highlights
- Net income increased $3.2 million, or 6.8%, during 2019, as compared to 2018.
- Loans were $2.6 billion at December 31, 2019, compared to $2.7 billion at September 30, 2019 and $2.4 billion at December 31, 2018.
- Net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 4.18% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to 4.43% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 and 4.42% for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.
- The cost of interest-bearing deposits was 1.08% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to 1.05% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 and 0.89% for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.
- Nonperforming assets remain low relative to total assets at 0.03% at December 31, 2019, compared to 0.03% of total assets at September 30, 2019 and 0.11% of total assets at December 31, 2018.
- The Company will adopt the new accounting standard related to current expected credit losses, or CECL, effective January 1, 2020 and expects to have an allowance for credit losses to loans ratio of 1.10% to 1.14%, with the increase to be largely due to unfunded commitments.
Operating Results
Net Interest Income
Net interest income was $33.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $34.6 million for the third quarter of 2019 and $33.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. Net interest income decreased $789,000 during the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to the third quarter of 2019, due to lower average yields on loans and other interest earning assets and higher average interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by higher average loans and other interest earning assets.
Net interest income increased $566,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to the fourth quarter of 2018, primarily due to higher average loans, partially offset by higher average interest-bearing deposits, higher average rates on Federal Home Loan Bank advances and lower average yields on loans and other interest earning assets.
Net interest income increased $11.3 million during 2019, compared to 2018, primarily due to increases in average loan yields and volume, partially offset by increased average rates on interest-bearing deposits and higher average Federal Home Loan Bank advances. Loan growth during 2019 was funded through increased interest-bearing deposits, noninterest-bearing deposits and Federal Home Loan Bank advances. During 2019, the costs of interest-bearing deposits have trended upward due to competitive stress on rates but remain a low-cost source of funds as compared to other sources of funds such as debt.
Provision/Recapture for Loan Losses
The provision for loan loss was a recapture of $148,000 for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to provision of $579,000 for the third quarter of 2019 and a $2.2 million recapture for the fourth quarter of 2018. The recapture in the fourth quarter of 2019 was primarily due to a decrease in loan balances. The recapture in the fourth quarter of 2018 resulted from strong credit quality, continuing low nonperforming and impaired loans and minimal charge-off history. The provision for loan loss was $2.4 million for 2019, compared to a recapture of $1.8 million for 2018.
The allowance for loan losses was $25.3 million, or 0.96% of total loans, at December 31, 2019, compared to $25.6 million, or 0.96% of total loans, at September 30, 2019 and $23.7 million, or 0.97% of total loans, at December 31, 2018.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income was $3.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $4.1 million for the third quarter of 2019 and $3.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. Swap origination fees, which are included in other noninterest income, were $428,000 in the third quarter of 2019, as compared to $45,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $52,000 for the fourth quarter of 2018.
Noninterest income was $18.6 million for 2019, an increase of $4.4 million compared to 2018, primarily due to the receipt of nontaxable death benefit proceeds of $4.7 million under bank-owned life insurance policies and a resulting gain of $3.3 million over the carrying value. In addition, swap origination fees increased $832,000 during 2019 as compare to 2018.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense was $22.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $22.0 million for the third quarter of 2019 and $21.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. Noninterest expense increased $65,000 during the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to the third quarter of 2019, primarily due to increased salaries and benefits, partially offset by decreased legal fees, which are included in professional and director fees. The Bank incurred legal fees of $363,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $729,000 in the third quarter of 2019.
Noninterest expense increased $354,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to the fourth quarter of 2018, primarily due to increased salaries and benefits as a result of annual salary increases in 2019 and higher stock compensation expense due to grants of restricted stock, increased legal fees, increased occupancy costs and increased telephone and communication costs, partially offset by a decrease in regulatory fees.
Noninterest expense increased $8.1 million during 2019, compared to 2018, primarily due to a $4.7 million increase in salaries and benefits as a result of annual salary increases in 2019 and increased stock compensation expense due to grants of restricted stock and a $3.5 million increase in legal fees, partially offset by a $915,000 decrease in regulatory fees.
Income Taxes
Income tax expense was $2.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $3.0 million for the third quarter of 2019 and $3.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. The effective tax rates were 18.69% for the fourth quarter of 2019, 18.61% for the third quarter of 2019 and 19.32% for the fourth quarter of 2018.
Income tax expense was $11.6 million for 2019 and $11.4 million for 2018.The effective tax rates were 18.64% for 2019 and 19.37% for 2018. The decrease in the effective tax rate for 2019 was primarily due to the nontaxable gain related to the bank-owned life insurance policies noted above.
Balance Sheet Highlights
Loans
Loans, excluding loans held for sale, were $2.6 billion at December 31, 2019, $2.7 billion at September 30, 2019 and $2.4 billion at December 31, 2018. Loans, excluding loans held for sale, decreased $37.7 million, or 1.4%, during the fourth quarter of 2019 due to an increase in loan paydowns, as compared to the third quarter of 2019 and increased $192.3 million, or 7.9%, during 2019 due to organic growth in the loan portfolio, as compared to 2018.
Asset Quality
Nonperforming assets remain low relative to total assets at $977,000, or 0.03% of total assets, at December 31, 2019, $1.1 million, or 0.03% of total assets, at September 30, 2019 and $3.5 million, or 0.11% of total assets, at December 31, 2018.
Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans were 0.02% for the fourth quarter of 2019, 0.05% for the third quarter of 2019 and (0.22%) for the fourth quarter of 2018.
Deposits and Borrowings
Total deposits were $2.9 billion at December 31, 2019, $2.7 billion at September 30, 2019 and $2.8 billion at December 31, 2018. Deposits increased $86.1 million, or 3.1%, during 2019 due to normal fluctuations in customer activities.
We define total borrowings as the total of repurchase agreements, Federal Home Loan Bank advances and notes payable. Total borrowings were $50.5 million, $121.2 million and $4.1 million at December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively. Borrowings fluctuated between the fourth and third quarter of 2019 and the fourth quarter of 2018 due to increased Federal Home Loan Bank advances to fund loan growth during those periods.
Capital
At December 31, 2019, the Company remained well capitalized under bank regulatory requirements. The Company’s total shareholders’ equity to total assets, was 15.40% at December 31, 2019, 15.31% at September 30, 2019 and 14.87% at December 31, 2018. Our ratio of tangible equity to tangible assets was 13.26% at December 31, 2019, 13.13% at September 30, 2019 and 12.56% at December 31, 2018. Tangible equity to tangible assets is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure of tangible equity to tangible assets is total shareholders’ equity to total assets. See the table captioned “Non‑GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of this earnings release.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company’s accounting and reporting policies conform to United States generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, and the prevailing practices in the banking industry. The Company’s management also evaluates performance based on certain additional non-GAAP financial measures. The Company classifies a financial measure as being a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are not included or excluded in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows.
This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures including “tangible book value”, “tangible book value per common share,” and “tangible equity to tangible assets,” which are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with, GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures do not include operating, other statistical measures or ratios calculated using exclusively financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the way we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names.
Please refer to the table titled “Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of this earnings release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.
About CBTX, Inc.
CBTX, Inc. is the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, N.A., a $3.5 billion asset bank, offering commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses and professionals in Houston, Dallas, Beaumont and surrounding communities in Texas. Visit www.communitybankoftx.com for more information.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the securities laws that are based on various facts and derived utilizing important assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company and its subsidiary. Forward-looking statements include information regarding the Company’s future financial performance, business and growth strategy, projected plans and objectives, as well as projections of macroeconomic and industry trends, which are inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact economic trends, and any such variations may be material. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. Further, certain factors that could affect our future results and cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, whether the Company can: prudently manage and execute its growth strategy; manage risks associated with its acquisition and de novo branching strategy; maintain its asset quality; address the volatility and direction of market interest rates; continue to have access to debt and equity capital markets; avoid or address interruptions or breaches in the Company’s information system security; address the costs and effects of regulatory or other government inquiries, the results of regulatory examinations, investigations or reviews or the ability to obtain the required regulatory approvals; and achieve its performance goals. The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and other reports and statements that the Company has filed with the SEC. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the Company’s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what it anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict which will arise. In addition, the Company cannot assess the impact of each factor on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Copies of the SEC filings for the Company are available for download free of charge from www.communitybankoftx.com under the Investor Relations tab.
CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data and percentages)
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|12/31/2019
|9/30/2019
|6/30/2019
|3/31/2019
|12/31/2018
|12/31/2019
|12/31/2018
|Profitability:
|Net income
|$
|12,636
|$
|13,076
|$
|14,315
|$
|10,490
|$
|14,112
|$
|50,517
|$
|47,289
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|0.51
|$
|0.52
|$
|0.57
|$
|0.42
|$
|0.57
|$
|2.03
|$
|1.90
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.50
|$
|0.52
|$
|0.57
|$
|0.42
|$
|0.56
|$
|2.02
|$
|1.89
|Return on average assets (1)
|1.43
|%
|1.53
|%
|1.72
|%
|1.30
|%
|1.71
|%
|1.50
|%
|1.50
|%
|Return on average shareholders’ equity (1)
|9.40
|%
|9.92
|%
|11.30
|%
|8.59
|%
|11.66
|%
|9.81
|%
|10.18
|%
|Net interest margin- tax equivalent (1)
|4.18
|%
|4.43
|%
|4.53
|%
|4.56
|%
|4.42
|%
|4.42
|%
|4.35
|%
|Efficiency ratio (2)
|58.96
|%
|56.98
|%
|56.25
|%
|61.34
|%
|58.67
|%
|58.30
|%
|59.04
|%
|Liquidity and Capital Ratios:
|Total shareholders’ equity to total assets
|15.40
|%
|15.31
|%
|15.18
|%
|15.19
|%
|14.87
|%
|15.40
|%
|14.87
|%
|Tangible equity to tangible assets (3)
|13.26
|%
|13.13
|%
|12.96
|%
|12.89
|%
|12.56
|%
|13.26
|%
|12.56
|%
|Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
|15.52
|%
|14.99
|%
|14.71
|%
|14.53
|%
|14.71
|%
|15.52
|%
|14.71
|%
|Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|15.52
|%
|14.99
|%
|14.71
|%
|14.53
|%
|14.76
|%
|15.52
|%
|14.76
|%
|Total risk-based capital ratio
|16.41
|%
|15.88
|%
|15.59
|%
|15.41
|%
|15.63
|%
|16.41
|%
|15.63
|%
|Tier 1 leverage ratio
|13.11
|%
|13.23
|%
|13.12
|%
|13.02
|%
|12.74
|%
|13.11
|%
|12.74
|%
|Other Data:
|Weighted average common shares outstanding- Basic
|24,951
|24,923
|24,921
|24,910
|24,886
|24,926
|24,859
|Weighted average common shares outstanding- Diluted
|25,071
|25,046
|25,042
|25,054
|25,046
|25,053
|25,018
|Common shares outstanding at period end
|24,980
|24,923
|24,923
|24,918
|24,907
|24,980
|24,907
|Dividends per share
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.05
|$
|0.40
|$
|0.20
|Book value per share
|$
|21.45
|$
|21.07
|$
|20.59
|$
|20.01
|$
|19.58
|$
|21.45
|$
|19.58
|Tangible book value per share (3)
|$
|18.01
|$
|17.62
|$
|17.13
|$
|16.54
|$
|16.10
|$
|18.01
|$
|16.10
|Employees – full-time equivalents
|500
|504
|508
|494
|495
|500
|495
_____________________________
(1) Quarterly ratios are annualized.
(2) Efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.
(3) Non‑GAAP financial measure. See the table captioned “Non‑GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of this earnings release.
CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
|Balance Sheet Data (at period end):
|12/31/2019
|9/30/2019
|6/30/2019
|3/31/2019
|12/31/2018
|Loans, excluding loans held for sale
|$
|2,639,085
|$
|2,676,824
|$
|2,642,289
|$
|2,544,709
|$
|2,446,823
|Allowance for loan losses
|(25,280
|)
|(25,576
|)
|(25,342
|)
|(24,643
|)
|(23,693
|)
|Loans, net
|2,613,805
|2,651,248
|2,616,947
|2,520,066
|2,423,130
|Cash and equivalents
|372,064
|289,399
|266,776
|276,515
|382,070
|Securities
|231,262
|228,061
|232,601
|228,684
|229,964
|Premises and equipment
|50,875
|51,183
|51,346
|51,453
|51,622
|Goodwill
|80,950
|80,950
|80,950
|80,950
|80,950
|Other intangible assets
|4,938
|5,106
|5,318
|5,538
|5,775
|Loans held for sale
|1,463
|—
|1,408
|852
|—
|Operating lease right-to-use asset
|12,926
|12,864
|12,355
|12,879
|—
|Other assets
|110,261
|112,774
|111,805
|106,525
|105,585
|Total assets
|$
|3,478,544
|$
|3,431,585
|$
|3,379,506
|$
|3,283,462
|$
|3,279,096
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|$
|1,184,861
|$
|1,196,720
|$
|1,201,287
|$
|1,229,172
|$
|1,183,058
|Interest-bearing deposits
|1,667,527
|1,547,607
|1,537,620
|1,521,827
|1,583,224
|Total deposits
|2,852,388
|2,744,327
|2,738,907
|2,750,999
|2,766,282
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|50,000
|120,000
|90,000
|—
|—
|Repurchase agreements
|485
|1,208
|805
|1,600
|2,498
|Junior subordinated debt
|—
|—
|—
|—
|1,571
|Operating lease liabilities
|15,704
|15,513
|14,806
|15,134
|—
|Other liabilities
|24,246
|25,317
|21,830
|17,076
|21,120
|Total liabilities
|2,942,823
|2,906,365
|2,866,348
|2,784,809
|2,791,471
|Shareholders’ equity
|535,721
|525,220
|513,158
|498,653
|487,625
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|3,478,544
|$
|3,431,585
|$
|3,379,506
|$
|3,283,462
|$
|3,279,096
CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|12/31/2019
|9/30/2019
|6/30/2019
|3/31/2019
|12/31/2018
|12/31/2019
|12/31/2018
|Interest income
|Interest and fees on loans
|$
|35,634
|$
|36,353
|$
|35,608
|$
|33,793
|$
|33,427
|$
|141,388
|$
|123,895
|Securities
|1,442
|1,436
|1,519
|1,557
|1,542
|5,954
|6,020
|Other interest-earning assets
|1,279
|1,212
|1,359
|1,483
|1,696
|5,333
|5,030
|Equity investments
|213
|192
|163
|152
|217
|720
|814
|Total interest income
|38,568
|39,193
|38,649
|36,985
|36,882
|153,395
|135,759
|Interest expense
|Deposits
|4,463
|4,130
|3,822
|3,584
|3,551
|15,999
|10,586
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|316
|483
|523
|64
|—
|1,386
|73
|Repurchase agreements
|—
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|4
|Note payable and junior subordinated debt
|3
|4
|4
|8
|110
|19
|435
|Total interest expense
|4,782
|4,618
|4,350
|3,657
|3,662
|17,407
|11,098
|Net interest income
|33,786
|34,575
|34,299
|33,328
|33,220
|135,988
|124,661
|Provision (recapture) for loan losses
|(148
|)
|579
|807
|1,147
|(2,169
|)
|2,385
|(1,756
|)
|Net interest income after provision (recapture) for loan losses
|33,934
|33,996
|33,492
|32,181
|35,389
|133,603
|126,417
|Noninterest income
|Deposit account service charges
|1,587
|1,681
|1,657
|1,629
|1,709
|6,554
|6,281
|Net gain (loss) on sale of assets
|305
|190
|69
|88
|168
|652
|660
|Card interchange fees
|1,007
|908
|941
|864
|921
|3,720
|3,741
|Earnings on bank-owned life insurance
|430
|430
|3,721
|430
|456
|5,011
|1,815
|Other
|388
|906
|915
|482
|605
|2,691
|1,755
|Total noninterest income
|3,717
|4,115
|7,303
|3,493
|3,859
|18,628
|14,252
|Noninterest expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|14,264
|13,951
|14,185
|13,822
|13,834
|56,222
|51,524
|Net occupancy expense
|2,417
|2,484
|2,338
|2,267
|2,268
|9,506
|9,394
|Regulatory fees
|84
|144
|446
|464
|507
|1,138
|2,053
|Data processing
|651
|652
|661
|714
|664
|2,678
|2,677
|Software
|423
|469
|425
|440
|408
|1,757
|1,576
|Printing, stationery and office
|309
|313
|327
|353
|303
|1,302
|1,161
|Amortization of intangibles
|216
|221
|225
|232
|237
|894
|985
|Professional and director fees
|1,220
|1,455
|2,282
|2,091
|1,123
|7,048
|3,537
|Correspondent bank and customer related transaction expenses
|70
|67
|66
|65
|64
|268
|265
|Loan processing costs
|102
|124
|124
|95
|153
|445
|448
|Advertising, marketing and business development
|452
|407
|532
|440
|406
|1,831
|1,824
|Repossessed real estate and other asset expense
|1
|—
|—
|—
|7
|1
|72
|Security and protection expense
|364
|410
|367
|323
|317
|1,464
|1,276
|Telephone and communications
|506
|434
|456
|378
|408
|1,774
|1,530
|Other expenses
|1,031
|914
|969
|901
|1,057
|3,815
|3,694
|Total noninterest expense
|22,110
|22,045
|23,403
|22,585
|21,756
|90,143
|82,016
|Net income before income tax expense
|15,541
|16,066
|17,392
|13,089
|17,492
|62,088
|58,653
|Income tax expense
|2,905
|2,990
|3,077
|2,599
|3,380
|11,571
|11,364
|Net income
|$
|12,636
|$
|13,076
|$
|14,315
|$
|10,490
|$
|14,112
|$
|50,517
|$
|47,289
CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Net Interest Margin (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except percentages)
|Three Months Ended
|12/31/2019
|9/30/2019
|12/31/2018
|Interest
|Interest
|Interest
|Average
|Earned/
|Average
|Average
|Earned/
|Average
|Average
|Earned/
|Average
|Outstanding
|Interest
|Yield/
|Outstanding
|Interest
|Yield/
|Outstanding
|Interest
|Yield/
|Balance
|Paid
|Rate (1)
|Balance
|Paid
|Rate (1)
|Balance
|Paid
|Rate (1)
|Assets
|Interest-earnings assets:
|Total loans (2)
|$
|2,682,842
|$
|35,634
|5.27
|%
|$
|2,655,941
|$
|36,353
|5.43
|%
|$
|2,468,415
|$
|33,427
|5.37
|%
|Securities
|232,441
|1,442
|2.46
|%
|234,525
|1,436
|2.41
|%
|226,882
|1,542
|2.70
|%
|Other interest-earning assets
|300,395
|1,279
|1.69
|%
|215,900
|1,212
|2.25
|%
|293,299
|1,696
|2.30
|%
|Equity investments
|16,140
|213
|5.24
|%
|16,154
|192
|4.72
|%
|14,789
|217
|5.79
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|3,231,818
|$
|38,568
|4.73
|%
|3,122,520
|$
|39,193
|4.98
|%
|3,003,385
|$
|36,882
|4.87
|%
|Allowance for loan losses
|(25,591
|)
|(25,422
|)
|(24,305
|)
|Noninterest-earnings assets
|298,615
|296,861
|295,236
|Total assets
|$
|3,504,842
|$
|3,393,959
|$
|3,274,316
|Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Interest-bearing deposits
|$
|1,646,883
|$
|4,463
|1.08
|%
|$
|1,557,503
|$
|4,130
|1.05
|%
|$
|1,578,146
|$
|3,551
|0.89
|%
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|68,913
|316
|1.82
|%
|83,804
|483
|2.29
|%
|—
|—
|—
|Repurchase agreements
|423
|—
|—
|1,043
|1
|0.38
|%
|1,925
|1
|0.21
|%
|Note payable and junior subordinated debt
|—
|3
|—
|—
|4
|—
|9,817
|110
|4.28
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|1,716,219
|$
|4,782
|1.11
|%
|1,642,350
|$
|4,618
|1.12
|%
|1,589,888
|$
|3,662
|0.91
|%
|Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|1,212,939
|1,189,087
|1,181,035
|Other liabilities
|42,406
|39,775
|23,083
|Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
|1,255,345
|1,228,862
|1,204,118
|Shareholders’ equity
|533,278
|522,747
|480,310
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|3,504,842
|$
|3,393,959
|$
|3,274,316
|Net interest income
|$
|33,786
|$
|34,575
|$
|33,220
|Net interest spread (3)
|3.62
|%
|3.86
|%
|3.96
|%
|Net interest margin (4)
|4.15
|%
|4.39
|%
|4.39
|%
|Net interest margin—tax equivalent (5)
|4.18
|%
|4.43
|%
|4.42
|%
_____________________________
(1) Annualized.
(2) Includes average outstanding balances related to loans held for sale.
(3) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest‑earning assets minus the average rate on interest‑bearing liabilities.
(4) Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest‑earning assets.
(5) Tax equivalent adjustments of $251,000, $257,000 and $257,000 for the quarters ended December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively, were computed using a federal income tax rate of 21%.
CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Net Interest Margin (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except percentages)
|Years Ended December 31,
|2019
|2018
|Interest
|Interest
|Average
|Earned/
|Average
|Average
|Earned/
|Average
|Outstanding
|Interest
|Yield/
|Outstanding
|Interest
|Yield/
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Balance
|Paid
|Rate
|Balance
|Paid
|Rate
|Assets
|Interest-earnings assets:
|Total loans (1)
|$
|2,608,505
|$
|141,388
|5.42
|%
|$
|2,392,348
|$
|123,895
|5.18
|%
|Securities
|233,543
|5,954
|2.55
|%
|227,384
|6,020
|2.65
|%
|Other interest-earning assets
|243,349
|5,333
|2.19
|%
|255,323
|5,030
|1.97
|%
|Equity investments
|14,852
|720
|4.85
|%
|15,282
|814
|5.32
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|3,100,249
|$
|153,395
|4.95
|%
|2,890,337
|$
|135,759
|4.70
|%
|Allowance for loan losses
|(24,971
|)
|(25,063
|)
|Noninterest-earnings assets
|299,387
|290,868
|Total assets
|$
|3,374,665
|$
|3,156,142
|Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Interest-bearing deposits
|$
|1,566,038
|$
|15,999
|1.02
|%
|$
|1,519,643
|$
|10,586
|0.70
|%
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|61,589
|1,386
|2.25
|%
|3,356
|73
|2.18
|%
|Repurchase agreements
|1,046
|3
|0.29
|%
|1,601
|4
|0.25
|%
|Note payable and junior subordinated debt
|—
|19
|—
|10,572
|435
|4.11
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|1,628,673
|$
|17,407
|1.07
|%
|1,535,172
|$
|11,098
|0.72
|%
|Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|1,193,527
|1,134,191
|Other liabilities
|37,458
|22,082
|Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
|1,230,985
|1,156,273
|Shareholders’ equity
|515,007
|464,697
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|3,374,665
|$
|3,156,142
|Net interest income
|$
|135,988
|$
|124,661
|Net interest spread (2)
|3.88
|%
|3.98
|%
|Net interest margin (3)
|4.39
|%
|4.31
|%
|Net interest margin—tax equivalent (4)
|4.42
|%
|4.35
|%
_____________________________
(1) Annualized.
(2) Includes average outstanding balances related to loans held for sale.
(3) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest‑earning assets minus the average rate on interest‑bearing liabilities.
(4) Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest‑earning assets.
(5) Tax equivalent adjustments of $1.0 million and $1.1 million for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively, were computed using a federal income tax rate of 21%.
CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Rate/Volume Analysis (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
|Three Months Ended December 31, 2019, Compared to
|Three Months Ended September 30, 2019
|Increase (Decrease) due to
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Rate
|Volume
|Total
|Interest-earning assets:
|Total loans
|$
|(1,087
|)
|$
|368
|$
|(719
|)
|Securities
|30
|(24
|)
|6
|Other interest-earning assets
|(424
|)
|491
|67
|Equity investments
|21
|—
|21
|Total increase (decrease) in interest income
|(1,460
|)
|835
|(625
|)
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Interest-bearing deposits
|96
|237
|333
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|(81
|)
|(86
|)
|(167
|)
|Repurchase agreements
|—
|(1
|)
|(1
|)
|Note payable and junior subordinated debt
|(1
|)
|—
|(1
|)
|Total increase in interest expense
|14
|150
|164
|Increase (decrease) in net interest income
|$
|(1,474
|)
|$
|685
|$
|(789
|)
|Three Months Ended December 31, 2019, Compared to
|Three Months Ended December 31, 2018
|Increase (Decrease) due to
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Rate
|Volume
|Total
|Interest-earning assets:
|Total loans
|$
|(697
|)
|$
|2,904
|$
|2,207
|Securities
|(138
|)
|38
|(100
|)
|Other interest-earning assets
|(458
|)
|41
|(417
|)
|Equity investments
|(24
|)
|20
|(4
|)
|Total increase (decrease) in interest income
|(1,317
|)
|3,003
|1,686
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Interest-bearing deposits
|757
|155
|912
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|316
|—
|316
|Repurchase agreements
|—
|(1
|)
|(1
|)
|Note payable and junior subordinated debt
|—
|(107
|)
|(107
|)
|Total increase in interest expense
|1,073
|47
|1,120
|Increase (decrease) in net interest income
|$
|(2,390
|)
|$
|2,956
|$
|566
|Year Ended December 31, 2019, Compared to
|Year Ended December 31, 2018
|Increase (Decrease) due to
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Rate
|Volume
|Total
|Interest-earning assets:
|Total loans
|$
|6,299
|$
|11,194
|$
|17,493
|Securities
|(230
|)
|164
|(66
|)
|Other interest-earning assets
|540
|(237
|)
|303
|Equity investments
|(71
|)
|(23
|)
|(94
|)
|Total increase in interest income
|6,538
|11,098
|17,636
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Interest-bearing deposits
|5,090
|323
|5,413
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|46
|1,267
|1,313
|Repurchase agreements
|—
|(1
|)
|(1
|)
|Note payable and junior subordinated debt
|—
|(416
|)
|(416
|)
|Total increase in interest expense
|5,136
|1,173
|6,309
|Increase in net interest income
|$
|1,402
|$
|9,925
|$
|11,327
CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Yield Trend (Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|12/31/2019
|9/30/2019
|6/30/2019
|3/31/2019
|12/31/2018
|Interest-earnings assets:
|Total loans
|5.27
|%
|5.43
|%
|5.51
|%
|5.48
|%
|5.37
|%
|Securities
|2.46
|%
|2.41
|%
|2.61
|%
|2.73
|%
|2.70
|%
|Other interest-earning assets
|1.69
|%
|2.25
|%
|2.48
|%
|2.51
|%
|2.30
|%
|Equity investments
|5.24
|%
|4.72
|%
|4.32
|%
|5.02
|%
|5.79
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|4.73
|%
|4.98
|%
|5.07
|%
|5.03
|%
|4.87
|%
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Interest-bearing deposits
|1.08
|%
|1.05
|%
|1.01
|%
|0.94
|%
|0.89
|%
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|1.82
|%
|2.29
|%
|2.53
|%
|2.67
|%
|—
|Repurchase agreements
|—
|0.38
|%
|0.46
|%
|0.22
|%
|0.21
|%
|Note payable and junior subordinated debt
|—
|—
|—
|4.44
|%
|4.28
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|1.11
|%
|1.12
|%
|1.09
|%
|0.95
|%
|0.91
|%
|Net interest spread (1)
|3.62
|%
|3.86
|%
|3.98
|%
|4.08
|%
|3.96
|%
|Net interest margin (2)
|4.15
|%
|4.39
|%
|4.50
|%
|4.53
|%
|4.39
|%
|Net interest margin—tax equivalent (3)
|4.18
|%
|4.43
|%
|4.53
|%
|4.56
|%
|4.42
|%
_____________________________
(1) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest‑earning assets minus the average rate on interest‑bearing liabilities.
(2) Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest‑earning assets.
(3) Tax equivalent adjustments were computed using a federal income tax rate of 21%.
CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Average Outstanding Balances (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|12/31/2019
|9/30/2019
|6/30/2019
|3/31/2019
|12/31/2018
|Assets
|Interest-earnings assets:
|Total loans (1)
|$
|2,682,842
|$
|2,655,941
|$
|2,591,928
|$
|2,500,788
|$
|2,468,415
|Securities
|232,441
|234,525
|233,339
|231,650
|226,882
|Other interest-earning assets
|300,395
|215,900
|219,639
|239,281
|293,299
|Equity investments
|16,140
|16,154
|15,218
|12,285
|14,789
|Total interest-earning assets
|3,231,818
|3,122,520
|3,060,124
|2,984,004
|3,003,385
|Allowance for loan losses
|(25,591
|)
|(25,422
|)
|(24,829
|)
|(24,016
|)
|(24,305
|)
|Noninterest-earnings assets
|298,615
|296,861
|299,234
|302,915
|295,236
|Total assets
|$
|3,504,842
|$
|3,393,959
|$
|3,334,529
|$
|3,262,903
|$
|3,274,316
|Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Interest-bearing deposits
|$
|1,646,883
|$
|1,557,503
|$
|1,514,697
|$
|1,544,039
|$
|1,578,146
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|68,913
|83,804
|83,022
|9,722
|—
|Repurchase agreements
|423
|1,043
|877
|1,856
|1,925
|Note payable and junior subordinated debt
|—
|—
|—
|365
|9,817
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|1,716,219
|1,642,350
|1,598,596
|1,555,982
|1,589,888
|Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|1,212,939
|1,189,087
|1,194,645
|1,177,086
|1,181,035
|Other liabilities
|42,406
|39,775
|32,991
|34,634
|23,083
|Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
|1,255,345
|1,228,862
|1,227,636
|1,211,720
|1,204,118
|Shareholders’ equity
|533,278
|522,747
|508,297
|495,201
|480,310
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|3,504,842
|$
|3,393,959
|$
|3,334,529
|$
|3,262,903
|$
|3,274,316
_____________________________
(1) Includes average outstanding balances of loans held for sale.
CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Period End Balances (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except percentages)
|12/31/2019
|9/30/2019
|6/30/2019
|3/31/2019
|12/31/2018
|Amount
|%
|Amount
|%
|Amount
|%
|Amount
|%
|Amount
|%
|Loan Portfolio:
|Commercial and industrial
|$
|527,607
|19.9
|%
|$
|523,831
|19.5
|%
|$
|540,084
|20.4
|%
|$
|559,882
|21.9
|%
|$
|519,779
|21.2
|%
|Real estate:
|Commercial real estate
|900,746
|34.0
|%
|875,329
|32.6
|%
|854,513
|32.2
|%
|811,742
|31.8
|%
|795,733
|32.4
|%
|Construction and development
|527,812
|19.9
|%
|572,276
|21.4
|%
|559,672
|21.1
|%
|572,861
|22.5
|%
|515,533
|21.0
|%
|1-4 family residential
|280,192
|10.6
|%
|287,434
|10.7
|%
|281,525
|10.6
|%
|281,502
|11.0
|%
|282,011
|11.5
|%
|Multi-family residential
|277,209
|10.5
|%
|298,396
|11.1
|%
|298,887
|11.3
|%
|213,582
|8.4
|%
|221,194
|9.0
|%
|Consumer
|36,782
|1.4
|%
|37,975
|1.4
|%
|39,803
|1.5
|%
|39,072
|1.5
|%
|39,421
|1.6
|%
|Agricultural
|9,812
|0.4
|%
|10,836
|0.4
|%
|9,923
|0.4
|%
|8,915
|0.4
|%
|11,076
|0.5
|%
|Other
|86,513
|3.3
|%
|76,860
|2.9
|%
|65,471
|2.5
|%
|64,215
|2.5
|%
|68,382
|2.8
|%
|Gross loans
|2,646,673
|100.0
|%
|2,682,937
|100.0
|%
|2,649,878
|100.0
|%
|2,551,771
|100.0
|%
|2,453,129
|100.0
|%
|Less deferred fees and unearned discount
|(6,125
|)
|(6,113
|)
|(6,181
|)
|(6,210
|)
|(6,306
|)
|Less allowance for loan losses
|(25,280
|)
|(25,576
|)
|(25,342
|)
|(24,643
|)
|(23,693
|)
|Less loans held for sale
|(1,463
|)
|—
|(1,408
|)
|(852
|)
|—
|Loans, net
|$
|2,613,805
|$
|2,651,248
|$
|2,616,947
|$
|2,520,066
|$
|2,423,130
|Deposits:
|Interest-bearing demand accounts
|$
|369,744
|13.0
|%
|$
|337,746
|12.3
|%
|$
|351,326
|12.8
|%
|$
|352,623
|12.8
|%
|$
|387,457
|14.0
|%
|Money market accounts
|805,942
|28.3
|%
|739,436
|26.9
|%
|717,883
|26.2
|%
|695,968
|25.3
|%
|737,770
|26.7
|%
|Savings accounts
|92,183
|3.2
|%
|91,413
|3.3
|%
|91,828
|3.4
|%
|96,251
|3.5
|%
|96,962
|3.5
|%
|Certificates and other time deposits, $100,000 or greater
|208,018
|7.3
|%
|198,561
|7.3
|%
|189,741
|6.9
|%
|181,507
|6.6
|%
|189,007
|6.8
|%
|Certificates and other time deposits, less than $100,000
|191,640
|6.7
|%
|180,451
|6.6
|%
|186,842
|6.8
|%
|195,478
|7.1
|%
|172,028
|6.2
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|1,667,527
|58.5
|%
|1,547,607
|56.4
|%
|1,537,620
|56.1
|%
|1,521,827
|55.3
|%
|1,583,224
|57.2
|%
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|1,184,861
|41.5
|%
|1,196,720
|43.6
|%
|1,201,287
|43.9
|%
|1,229,172
|44.7
|%
|1,183,058
|42.8
|%
|Total deposits
|$
|2,852,388
|100.0
|%
|$
|2,744,327
|100.0
|%
|$
|2,738,907
|100.0
|%
|$
|2,750,999
|100.0
|%
|$
|2,766,282
|100.0
|%
CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Credit Quality (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except percentages)
|12/31/2019
|9/30/2019
|6/30/2019
|3/31/2019
|12/31/2018
|Nonperforming Assets (at period end):
|Nonaccrual loans:
|Commercial and industrial
|$
|596
|$
|354
|$
|1,795
|$
|1,390
|$
|1,317
|Real estate:
|Commercial real estate
|67
|159
|850
|862
|1,517
|Construction and development
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|1-4 family residential
|314
|629
|624
|635
|656
|Multi-family residential
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Consumer
|—
|—
|—
|47
|—
|Agricultural
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Nonaccrual loans
|977
|1,142
|3,269
|2,934
|3,490
|Accruing loans 90 or more days past due
|—
|—
|9
|—
|—
|Total nonperforming loans
|977
|1,142
|3,278
|2,934
|3,490
|Foreclosed assets
|—
|—
|36
|41
|12
|Total nonperforming assets
|$
|977
|$
|1,142
|$
|3,314
|$
|2,975
|$
|3,502
|Allowance for Loan Losses (at period end):
|Commercial and industrial
|$
|7,671
|$
|7,470
|$
|7,792
|$
|8,416
|$
|7,719
|Real estate:
|Commercial real estate
|7,975
|7,788
|7,371
|6,784
|6,730
|Construction and development
|4,446
|4,825
|4,579
|4,700
|4,298
|1-4 family residential
|2,257
|2,338
|2,236
|2,249
|2,281
|Multi-family residential
|1,699
|1,829
|2,178
|1,457
|1,511
|Consumer
|388
|558
|458
|357
|387
|Agricultural
|74
|82
|73
|50
|62
|Other
|770
|686
|655
|630
|705
|Total allowance for loan losses
|$
|25,280
|$
|25,576
|$
|25,342
|$
|24,643
|$
|23,693
|Credit Quality Ratios (at period end):
|Nonperforming assets to total assets
|0.03
|%
|0.03
|%
|0.10
|%
|0.09
|%
|0.11
|%
|Nonperforming loans to total loans
|0.04
|%
|0.04
|%
|0.12
|%
|0.12
|%
|0.14
|%
|Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans
|2,587.51
|%
|2,239.58
|%
|773.09
|%
|839.91
|%
|678.88
|%
|Allowance for loan losses to total loans
|0.96
|%
|0.96
|%
|0.96
|%
|0.97
|%
|0.97
|%
CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Allowance for Loan Losses (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except percentages)
|Three Months Ended
|12/31/2019
|9/30/2019
|6/30/2019
|3/31/2019
|12/31/2018
|Analysis of Allowance for Loan Losses
|Allowance for loan losses at beginning of period
|$
|25,576
|$
|25,342
|$
|24,643
|$
|23,693
|$
|24,486
|Provision (recapture) for loan losses
|(148
|)
|579
|807
|1,147
|(2,169
|)
|Net (charge-offs) recoveries
|Commercial and industrial
|(205
|)
|(374
|)
|22
|(206
|)
|1,521
|Real estate:
|Commercial real estate
|(1
|)
|33
|2
|2
|(156
|)
|Construction and development
|—
|—
|—
|—
|(1
|)
|1-4 family residential
|—
|1
|(11
|)
|1
|—
|Consumer
|47
|(1
|)
|(78
|)
|6
|1
|Agricultural
|10
|—
|—
|—
|10
|Other
|1
|(4
|)
|(43
|)
|—
|1
|Total net (charge-offs) recoveries
|(148
|)
|(345
|)
|(108
|)
|(197
|)
|1,376
|Allowance for loan losses at end of period
|$
|25,280
|$
|25,576
|$
|25,342
|$
|24,643
|$
|23,693
|Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (1)
|0.02
|%
|0.05
|%
|0.02
|%
|0.03
|%
|(0.22
|%)
_____________________________
(1) Annualized.
CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Non‑GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data and percentages)
Our accounting and reporting policies conform to GAAP and the prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, we also evaluate our performance based on certain additional non‑GAAP financial measures. We classify a financial measure as being a non‑GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are not included or excluded in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Non‑GAAP financial measures do not include operating, other statistical measures or ratios calculated using exclusively financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Non‑GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the way we calculate the non‑GAAP financial measures may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names.
We calculate tangible equity as total shareholders’ equity, less goodwill and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization, and tangible book value per share as tangible equity divided by shares of common stock outstanding at the end of the relevant period. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible book value per share is book value per share.
We calculate tangible assets as total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible equity to tangible assets is total shareholders’ equity to total assets.
We believe that tangible book value per share and tangible equity to tangible assets are measures that are important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in book value per share and total shareholders’ equity to total assets, exclusive of change in intangible assets.
The following table reconciles, as of the dates set forth below, total shareholders’ equity to tangible equity, total assets to tangible assets and presents book value per share, tangible book value per share, tangible equity to tangible assets and total shareholders’ equity to total assets:
|12/31/2019
|9/30/2019
|6/30/2019
|3/31/2019
|12/31/2018
|Tangible Equity
|Total shareholders’ equity
|$
|535,721
|$
|525,220
|$
|513,158
|$
|498,653
|$
|487,625
|Adjustments:
|Goodwill
|80,950
|80,950
|80,950
|80,950
|80,950
|Other intangibles
|4,938
|5,106
|5,318
|5,538
|5,775
|Tangible equity
|$
|449,833
|$
|439,164
|$
|426,890
|$
|412,165
|$
|400,900
|Tangible Assets
|Total assets
|$
|3,478,544
|$
|3,431,585
|$
|3,379,506
|$
|3,283,462
|$
|3,279,096
|Adjustments:
|Goodwill
|80,950
|80,950
|80,950
|80,950
|80,950
|Other intangibles
|4,938
|5,106
|5,318
|5,538
|5,775
|Tangible assets
|$
|3,392,656
|$
|3,345,529
|$
|3,293,238
|$
|3,196,974
|$
|3,192,371
|Common shares outstanding
|24,980
|24,923
|24,923
|24,918
|24,907
|Book value per share
|$
|21.45
|$
|21.07
|$
|20.59
|$
|20.01
|$
|19.58
|Tangible book value per share
|$
|18.01
|$
|17.62
|$
|17.13
|$
|16.54
|$
|16.10
|Total shareholders’ equity to total assets
|15.40
|%
|15.31
|%
|15.18
|%
|15.19
|%
|14.87
|%
|Tangible equity to tangible assets
|13.26
|%
|13.13
|%
|12.96
|%
|12.89
|%
|12.56
|%
