CCI LOSS ALERT: ROSEN, A GLOBAL LAW FIRM, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Crown Castle International Corp. – CCI

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE: CCI), resulting from allegations that Crown Castle may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On February 26, 2020, Crown Castle announced that its historical accounting practice with respect to recognizing servicing revenues from its tower installation services “was not acceptable under GAAP.” The Company stated that it would restate its financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 and for the first three quarters in the year ended December 31, 2019.

On this news, Crown Castle’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on February 27, 2020.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Crown Castle investors.

