The Chinese Communist Party’s flagship newspaper, the Global Times, touted President Biden’s campaign’s use of TikTok and critiqued the “deep hypocrisy” of America’s politicians who call the social media platform a national security threat.

The opinion article in the CCP’s state media said that Biden’s campaign use of TikTok “highlights the unjust suppression” and “proves the hype nonsense.”

“As a soci

[Read Full story at source]