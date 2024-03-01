The Chinese Communist Party’s flagship newspaper, the Global Times, touted President Biden’s campaign’s use of TikTok and critiqued the “deep hypocrisy” of America’s politicians who call the social media platform a national security threat.
The opinion article in the CCP’s state media said that Biden’s campaign use of TikTok “highlights the unjust suppression” and “proves the hype nonsense.”
“As a soci
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Top House Republican prepares ‘fail safe’ option in case GOP can’t reach agreement on Ukraine aid - February 29, 2024
- ICE says Georgia murder suspect’s brother was previously arrested, but detainers were ignored - February 29, 2024
- CCP flagship newspaper touts Biden’s campaigns TikTok, criticizes ‘hypocritical’ politicians for ‘suppression’ - February 29, 2024