CCPPP Statement on CIB Board Appointments

Toronto, Nov. 16, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Canadian Council for Public-Private Partnerships (CCPPP) congratulates the inaugural members of the Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB) board of directors. Today’s announcement is an important step that reinforces the historic commitment the federal government has made to infrastructure development across the country. The 10 appointees, under the leadership of Chair Janice Fukakusa bring together exceptional investment experience and infrastructure expertise as the Bank moves into its operational phase.  

 

Canada’s Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, Amarjeet Sohi, and Chair Fukakusa have both stressed the importance of strong partnerships between the public and private sectors to address Canada’s infrastructure deficit. Those partnerships will be equally as important as the CIB begins its work to help provide more infrastructure for Canadian communities.

 

“The CIB is faced with a unique opportunity to be a catalyst for infrastructure development and economic growth across Canada,” says Mark Bain, CCPPP Chair. “With the announcement of this talented board, CCPPP is confident the Bank is well positioned to leverage untapped private capital and innovation, bringing to market a host of previously out-of-reach infrastructure projects that are in the public interest.”

 

The CIB has the potential to be an important, innovative tool that will complement and grow the P3 sector in Canada. It will play a critical role in establishing a prosperous and solid foundation for Canada’s new infrastructure frontier, focusing on revenue-generating projects and establishing a strong and stable pipeline.

 

“This accomplished and experienced CIB board will help set a new course for the next infrastructure era in Canada,” says Mark Romoff, CCPPP President and CEO. “Drawing on the success of the P3 model, the CIB will be able to bring investors, developers and governments together to advance transformational infrastructure that may not otherwise come to market. The Council looks forward to working with Chair Fukakusa and her board.”

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
