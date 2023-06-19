The jar lid innovation is now available to customers across the U.S. and European markets, offering consumers an unprecedented level of accessibility on jarred products

DAYTON, Ohio, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Consumer Convenience Technologies (CCT), developer of the EEASY Lid, the first jar lid innovation in over 75 years, today announces it will bring its EEASY Lid to the Specialty Food Association’s 2023 Summer Fancy Food Show in New York City on June 25-27.

The EEASY Lid is designed to help brands provide an unprecedented level of accessibility to their jarred food products. The EEASY Lid allows consumers to vent a vacuum-sealed jar by simply pressing a button on the lid , reducing the amount of torque needed to twist off the lid by up to 50%. The EEASY Lid is also the world’s first aluminum lug jar lid – a more sustainable and durable alternative to traditional steel lids.

The Summer Fancy Food Show is the largest specialty food industry event in North America. The EEASY Lid will be displayed In the New Product Showcase, focused on the latest and greatest products.

Earlier this year, New-York based Guglielmo’s Sauce became the first food brand to adopt the EEASY Lid on its line of pasta sauces. Guglielmo’s Sauce with the EEASY Lid is currently sold in over 250 grocers across New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, including Wegmans, Price Chopper, Tops Friendly Markets and Stop & Shop. Additionally, EDEKA Kempken – a family-owned German grocer – recently launched the EEASY Lid in select stores in Krefeld, Germany, bringing the jar lid innovation to European customers for the first time.

“As the EEASY Lid becomes more widely available to consumers, we are looking forward to making new connections at the Summer Fancy Food Show and showcasing the accessibility benefits of our jar lid innovation,” said Brandon Bach, CCT president. “Food brands and grocers are always looking for ways to improve customer experience – the EEASY Lid is a way for them to embed accessibility into their packaging to meet consumer demand.”

The EEASY Lid is up to 50% easier to open than traditional jar lids, making life easier for those that struggle to or cannot easily open a vacuum-sealed jar.

CCT produces the 63 mm lug EEASY Lid at its 16,000 square foot, state-of-the-art technology center at the company’s headquarters in Dayton, Ohio. CCT has the capability to produce roughly 800 aluminum lug EEASY Lids per minute – more than 250 million annually.

CCT is currently in talks with major grocers, brands and manufacturers across the globe, looking to expand EEASY Lid availability into additional stores early this year.

About Consumer Convenience Technologies

Consumer Convenience Technologies (CCT) is the maker of the EEASY™ Lid, the first major jar lid innovation in over 75 years. The company’s software designed patented technology makes opening a vacuum-sealed jar much easier, with just the push of a button. The EEASY Lid opens up the market to 49% of people who do not have the physical ability or who struggle to open a vacuum-sealed jar. The EEASY Lid is the world’s first aluminum lug jar lid – more sustainable and durable than traditional steel lids. CCT is partnered with Germany-based Trade Consult – a sales and marketing firm focusing on the grocery industry and food manufacturers – to coordinate overall execution of the EEASY Lid into the European marketplace. The EEASY Lid is manufactured at the company’s 16,000 square foot, state-of-the-art technology center at the company’s headquarters in Dayton, Ohio.