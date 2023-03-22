The jar lid innovation recently hit store shelves in over 250 grocery stores across the Northeast

DAYTON, Ohio, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Consumer Convenience Technologies (CCT), maker of the EEASY Lid – the first jar lid innovation in over 75 years – today announces it will bring its EEASY Lid to the Western New York Food IFT Industry Expo in Rochester on March 28.

CCT’s patented EEASY Lid is the world’s first aluminum lug lid, designed to help brands provide an unprecedented level of accessibility to their jarred food products. The EEASY Lid allows consumers to vent a vacuum-sealed jar by simply pressing a button on the lid, reducing the amount of torque needed to twist off the lid by up to 50% – just push, twist and open.

Rochester-based Guglielmo’s Sauce became the first food brand to adopt the EEASY Lid earlier this year. Guglielmo’s is using the EEASY Lid on its line of pasta sauces, sold in over 250 grocers across New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, including Wegmans, Price Chopper, Tops Friendly Markets and Stop & Shop.

In October, Boyer’s Food Markets became the first supermarket chain to offer the EEASY Lid on its new Boyer’s brand pasta sauce line. During the first three months on shelves, those products more than doubled the sales that a comparable private label brand had in the same shelf space during the same period last year.

“Having just launched the EEASY Lid on Guglielmo’s Sauce across stores in New York, attending the Western New York IFT Food Industry Expo gives us the opportunity to further build relationships in the Rochester area and beyond,” said Brandon Bach, CCT president. “We are looking forward to connecting with decision-makers to talk about the importance of accessible packaging and demonstrate the ease of the EEASY Lid.”

CCT produces the EEASY Lid at its 16,000 square foot, state-of-the-art technology center at the company’s headquarters in Dayton, Ohio. CCT has the capability to produce roughly 800 aluminum lug EEASY Lids per minute – more than 250 million annually.

CCT is currently in talks with major grocers, brands and manufacturers across the globe, working to expand EEASY Lid availability into additional stores.

For more information on the EEASY Lid, please visit eeasylid.com .

Click here to download photos of the EEASY Lid aluminum lug.

EEASY Lids and demo products are available by request.

About Consumer Convenience Technologies

Consumer Convenience Technologies (CCT) is the maker of the EEASY™ Lid, the first major jar lid innovation in over 75 years. The company’s software designed patented technology makes opening a vacuum-sealed jar much easier, with just the push of a button. The EEASY Lid opens up the market to 49% of people who do not have the physical ability or who struggle to open a vacuum-sealed jar. The EEASY Lid is the world’s first aluminum lug jar lid – more sustainable and durable than traditional steel lids. CCT is partnered with Germany-based Trade Consult – a sales and marketing firm focusing on the grocery industry and food manufacturers – to coordinate overall execution of the EEASY Lid into the European marketplace. The EEASY Lid is manufactured at the company’s 16,000 square foot, state-of-the-art technology center at the company’s headquarters in Dayton, Ohio.

Media Contact

Brianna Edwards

Uproar PR for CCT

321-236-0102

Bedwards@uproarpr.com