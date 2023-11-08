The jar lid innovation will soon expand availability to an additional 350 stores amid new partnership

DAYTON, Ohio, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Consumer Convenience Technologies (CCT), maker of the EEASY Lid, the first jar lid innovation in over 75 years, today announces it will bring its EEASY Lid to PLMA’s annual Private Label Trade Show in Chicago on November 12-14.

CCT’s patented EEASY Lid is designed to help brands provide an unprecedented level of accessibility to their jarred food products. The EEASY Lid allows consumers to vent a vacuum-sealed jar by simply pressing a button on the lid , reducing the amount of torque needed to twist off the lid by up to 50%. The EEASY Lid is also the world’s first aluminum lug jar lid – a more sustainable and durable alternative to traditional steel lids.

CCT’s attendance at PLMA comes just days after announcing its partnership with Chilau Foods, a line of southern-inspired stew bases and spices. Chilau Foods will be topping all of its products with the EEASY Lid by the end of Q1 2024. Chilau’s products are currently available in nearly 350 stores across the U.S., including Winn-Dixie, Market Street, Albertsons, United Supermarkets, Harveys Supermarkets, and Plum Market.

The EEASY Lid is currently being used on products in over 250 grocers across the Northeast, including Wegmans, Price Chopper, Tops Friendly Markets and Stop & Shop. The EEASY Lid is also being used on products in EDEKA Kempken – a family-owned German grocer – stores in Krefeld, Germany.

“CCT’s mission is to provide unparalleled accessibility and sustainability to consumers across the globe, and tradeshows like PLMA are vital to achieving this goal,” said Brandon Bach, CCT president. “The EEASY Lid is a way to make packaging inclusive to meet consumer demand, and we are eager to showcase its benefits to food brands, grocers and more at this year’s event.”

CCT produces the 63 mm lug EEASY Lid at its 16,000 square foot, state-of-the-art technology center at the company’s headquarters in Dayton, Ohio. CCT has the capability to produce roughly 800 aluminum lug EEASY Lids per minute – more than 250 million annually.

CCT’s booth at PLMA is North Hall F1148.

For more information on the EEASY Lid, please visit eeasylid.com .

Click here to download photos of the EEASY Lid.

EEASY Lids and demo products are available by request.

About Consumer Convenience Technologies

Consumer Convenience Technologies (CCT) is the maker of the EEASYTM Lid, the first major jar lid innovation in over 75 years and an honoree of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design awards. CCT’s patented technology makes opening a vacuum-sealed jar up to 50% easier, with just the push of a button. The EEASY Lid opens up the market to 49% of people who do not have the physical ability or who struggle to open a vacuum-sealed jar. The EEASY Lid is the world’s first aluminum lug jar lid – more sustainable and durable than traditional steel lids. CCT is partnered with Germany-based Trade Consult – a sales and marketing firm focusing on the grocery industry and food manufacturers – to coordinate overall execution of the EEASY Lid into the European marketplace. The EEASY Lid is manufactured at the company’s 16,000 square foot, state-of-the-art technology center at the company’s headquarters in Dayton, Ohio. The EEASY Lid is being used on products in more than 250 Wegmans, Stop & Shop, Price Chopper and Tops Friendly Markets stores as well as select EDEKA Kempken stores in Krefeld, Germany. For more information on the EEASY Lid, visit https://eeasylid.com/ .