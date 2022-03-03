(CCXI Alert) Should Management be Held Accountable for ChemoCentryx Investors Losses? Contact Johnson Fistel

SAN DIEGO, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (“ChemoCentryx” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: CCXI ) against certain of its officers and directors.

Last year a class action suit was filed against ChemoCentryx. The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, the defendants misrepresented and failed to disclose to investors that: (1) ChemoCentryx’s design for the ADVOCATE Phase III trial was fundamentally flawed, which raised questions about the interpretability of the trial data and the ability to define a clinically meaningful benefit of avacopan and its role in the treatment of ANCA-associated vasculitis; (2) the results from the ADVOCATE trial raised serious safety concerns for avacopan; and (3) these issues raised significant doubt about the viability of ChemoCentryx’s NDA for avacopan for the treatment of ANCA-associated vasculitis. As a result, the defendants’ statements about the ADVOCATE trial design and efficacy and safety results were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of ChemoCentryx holding shares before November 2019, you may have standing to hold ChemoCentryx harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company’s officers and directors by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company’s corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing.

To join this action, you can go to: https://www.cognitoforms.com/JohnsonFistel/ChemoCentryxInc4

or [Click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. Johnson Fistel seeks to recover losses incurred due to violations of federal securities laws. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com . Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.