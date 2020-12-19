CD PROJEKT SA CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that it is investigating a potential securities class action lawsuit against CD Projekt SA

Breaking News
NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of CD Projekt S.A. (OTC: OTGLY, OTGLF) (the “Company”) resulting from allegations that CD Projekt may have issued materially misleading information to their shareholders and investing public.

All investors who purchased the American Depositary Receipts (“ADR’s”) of CD Projekt SA and incurred losses are urged to contact the firm immediately at [email protected] or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774.

If you have incurred losses in the ADR’s of CD Projekt SA, please contact Wolf Haldenstein to learn more about your rights as an investor in CD Projekt SA.

On December 18, 2020, Market Insider reported that “Sony announced on Friday that it was pulling [Cyberpunk 2077] from its PlayStation Store and offering full refunds to players following a wave of complaints about the long-awaited title.” The Market Insider report also quoted the Company’s co-CEO stating during an analyst call that “[a]fter three delays, we were too focused on releasing the game,” and “[w]e ignored signals about the need for additional time to refine the game on the base last-gen consoles.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $3.49 per ADR, or 15%, to close at $18.50 per ADR on December 18, 2020.

Wolf Haldenstein has extensive experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas; and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego. The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this ongoing situation, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735 or via e-mail at [email protected]

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP
Kevin Cooper, Esq.
Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis
Email: [email protected], [email protected] or [email protected]
Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

