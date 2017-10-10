CDK Global to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results on October 31, 2017

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., Oct. 10, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CDK Global, Inc. (Nasdaq:CDK) is scheduled to release its financial results for the fiscal first quarter ending September 30, 2017 before the opening of the Nasdaq on Tuesday, October 31, 2017.

CDK will also be hosting a conference call at 7:30 a.m. CT on October 31, 2017 to discuss the results for the fiscal quarter. Brian MacDonald, President and Chief Executive Officer, Joe Tautges, Chief Financial Officer, and Katie Coleman, Senior Director Investor Relations, will be participating on the call.

Investors and interested participants are invited to listen to the conference call and view the accompanying slide presentation via live webcast which can be accessed through CDK’s Investor Relations home page, http://investors.cdkglobal.com. The slide presentation will be available approximately 60 minutes before the webcast at CDK’s Investor Relations home page. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Events & Presentations section of CDK’s Investor Relations home page.

With more than $2 billion in revenues, CDK Global (Nasdaq:CDK) is a leading global provider of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail and adjacent industries. Focused on enabling end-to-end automotive commerce, CDK Global provides solutions to dealers in more than 100 countries around the world, serving approximately 28,000 retail locations and most automotive manufacturers. CDK solutions automate and integrate all parts of the dealership and buying process from targeted digital advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair and maintenance of vehicles. Visit www.cdkglobal.com.

