CDM Smith Rewards Employees for Pandemic Performance

Reinvesting in staff development remains a top priority for our culture and growth

BOSTON, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BOSTON—To celebrate a strong performance in 2021, its 75th Anniversary, and remarkable teamwork and commitment throughout the pandemic CDM Smith is sharing the success with 100% of its full-time eligible employees by awarding them cash bonuses for their dedication and hard work. Additional recognition was provided to field and construction teams for keeping essential infrastructure moving forward while much of the rest of the world worked from home. This cash reward is just one action of many the firm is taking to recognize staff, bolster the company for unprecedented growth and prepare the next generation of STEM professionals.

Over the past 2 years, CDM Smith employees have made personal sacrifices and significant contributions to support the firm and seamlessly continue delivering for clients. In celebration of the firm’s 75th Anniversary and in acknowledgement of successfully navigating the global pandemic, CDM Smith will recognize eligible employees with a cash BRAVO award, which is in addition to their regular compensation.

“Our core value of Shared Commitment is not just to survive the bad patches, but to share in the rewards of good times, too. Performance matters and because of our employees’ unwavering efforts through 2021 we can proudly recognize their hard work,” said Timothy B Wall, CDM Smith Chairman of the Board and CEO. “The focus and support from our amazing community of employees resulted in remarkable outcomes for our clients, which allowed for a strong and successful 2021 and sets us up for future success.” Employees will receive the award in April.

CDM Smith is taking many other actions to move the firm, clients and industry beyond the pandemic. We continue to grow our investment in employee career development through programs like the Technical Specialist Development, Research and Development Incubator and the launch of our Leadership Academy. It was with great pride and excitement this year that we expanded our cadre of industry leaders by graduating the two classes from our Leadership Academy’s Inspire and Elevate programs while inducting the next two classes of each.

To help clients address their pressing needs, CDM Smith is aggressively growing with plans to hire more than 900 professionals across the firm. During the pandemic, the firm made significant investments to protect its employees. The company implemented a plan for no COVID-related furloughs or layoffs, made no salary or recognition compensation reductions or freezes, and honored every intern, new graduate and experienced offer to keep staff employed and secure. And In 2022, the firm is projecting to continue its industry leading growth across all of its markets, including the recently launched digital company Trinnex. Candidates can easily apply online.

Developing the next generation of STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) professionals is very important to CDM Smith and the firm annually awards four $5,000 scholarships to assist undergraduate and graduate college students pursuing an eligible STEM program or major. In celebration of the 75th anniversary, scholarship amounts are increased to $7,500 and the number of available scholarships double to eight! In 2022, the four new scholarships are for STEM education for disadvantaged communities and under-represented minorities. The 2022 application period is open and will close on April 13, 2022. Learn more and apply.

“The internship experience at CDM Smith is not just a job; it is a paid working experience where interns learn valuable skills, become important members of our diverse culture and make real contributions that help drive the firm’s mission to be the best, brightest and boldest in the industry,” explains Wall. “I started my career at CDM Smith as a co-op student and I’m still here after 31 years. To make a difference for the current and future generations, we must lead by action, and I’m proud of how leadership and our staff are setting the standard in our industry. We proudly say we hire for careers, not jobs. It’s that spirit and commitment that sets CDM Smith apart.”

CDM Smith is a privately owned engineering and construction firm providing legendary client service and smart solutions in water, environment, transportation, energy and facilities. Passionate about our work and invested in each other, we are inspired to think and driven to solve the world’s environmental and infrastructure challenges.

CONTACT: Julia Forgas CDM Smith 904-527-6701 ForgasJB@cdmsmith.com