(CDNA) Alert: Did You Lose Money on Your CareDx, Inc. Investment? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, is investigating potential claims against CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNA) for violations of federal securities laws.

On October 28, 2021, CareDx disclosed that The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) recently sent CareDx a civil investigatory demand (CID) requesting documents related to a False Claims Act investigation. The DOJ is investigating business practices described to the Company’s kidney testing and phlebotomy services. The Company also received a subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) for similar issues as well as specific accounting and public reporting practices. Following this news, the Company’s share price fell $27% on October 29, 2021.

