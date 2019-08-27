CDPHP Cycle! Rides Surpass 20,000 for 2019

Program on pace to reach nearly 40,000 rides by November

Albany, N.Y., Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Capital District Transportation Authority (CDTA) and CDPHP are excited to announce that CDPHP Cycle! has already surpassed its season three ride goal, with more than 24,000 trips taken since April 1. CDPHP Cycle! is now on pace to reach nearly 40,000 rides before the end of the season in November, in addition to boasting more than 10,000 all-time members.

The majority of bike trips are being taken in Albany, with Troy coming in second and Saratoga Springs and Schenectady following. A large share of riders – more than 6,000 of them – rented bikes on an hourly basis.

“The CDPHP Cycle! program created a buzz when it first started, so it is no surprise to see it grow at the rate that it has,” said CDTA CEO Carm Basile. “We are happy to see people value this program as much as we do. This mode of transportation is a healthier and more environmentally-friendly way to get around, and it is great to see it be embraced by the Capital Region.”

“As soon as CDTA approached CDPHP about partnering to bring our community CDPHP Cycle!, I knew we had to do it,” said President and CEO of CDPHP, Dr. John D. Bennett. “Now, 10,000 members later, I couldn’t be more thrilled that this healthier mode of transportation is on track to break records once again this year.”

New for Season Three

The out-of-hub fee was removed at the beginning of this season, allowing riders to lock their bikes to any fixed object in the CDPHP Cycle! system as long as it does not block a public right of way. This has allowed riders to move more freely throughout the system area, and has undoubtedly contributed to increased ridership.

CDPHP Cycle! Access

Area businesses, universities, and organizations are able to purchase discounted memberships through the CDPHP Cycle! Access program. Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) and Albany Medical Center currently have the largest ridership. The City of Cohoes joined the CDPHP Cycle! Access program earlier this year.

Rental Information

Riders may purchase a membership or load a pay-as-you-go account by registering online or downloading the CDPHP Cycle! mobile app. You pay for what you cycle, which comes out to just $0.08 per minute with an hourly pass. For more information, including additional rental fees, rack locations, and more, visit www.cdphpcycle.com.

The CDPHP Cycle! season is expected to end on November 30, 2019, weather permitting, and resume on April 1, 2020.

About CDPHP®

Established in 1984, CDPHP is a physician-founded, member-focused and community-based not-for-profit health plan that offers high-quality affordable health insurance plans to members in 26 counties throughout New York. CDPHP is also on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

About CDTA

The Capital District Transportation Authority (CDTA) was created in 1970 by the New York State Legislature as a public benefit corporation to provide regional transportation services by rail, bus, water and air. CDTA is the premier mobility provider in the Capital Region, providing local, express, commuter and bus rapid transit services. CDTA owns and operates the Rensselaer Rail and Saratoga Springs Train Stations. Today, 685 people work to deliver a transit system that transports 60,000 customers each weekday.

CONTACT: Natalia Burkart CDPHP 518-641-5046 [email protected]