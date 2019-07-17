CDPHP Launches First-of-its-Kind Hospital Experience Program

Schenectady, N.Y., July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CDPHP, in conjunction with Ellis Medicine, is thrilled to announce the first patient-centered hospital experience program in the country, providing high-quality, high-touch care for members when they’re in the hospital. The CDPHP Patient Care Team will coordinate care, answer questions, assist with medication management, and collaborate with Ellis Hospital staff on discharge planning for CDPHP inpatients.

“Being admitted to a hospital often leaves people scared, confused, and full of questions. That didn’t sit well with me – and I knew we could do better,” said John D. Bennett, MD, president and CEO of CDPHP. “The CDPHP Care Team at Ellis Hospital will ensure CDPHP members have their needs met every step of the way, leading to higher quality care and lower costs, and effectively reducing unnecessary hospital readmissions,” he added.

“As an independent hospital system, Ellis Medicine values our collaboration with organizations such as CDPHP. When we work together, program by program, we can have a meaningful impact together,” said Paul Milton, president and CEO of Ellis Medicine. “Ellis strives to continually improve the patient experience, and this partnership with CDPHP comes with great promise to enhance the care we offer. In the end, the real winner is the patient.”

“This collaboration will ensure that patients get the best care and will lead to improved health care outcomes,” said Senator George Amedore. “Thank you to CDPHP and Ellis Medicine for your continued commitment to improving patient care and leading the way with this innovative program.”

“This new collaboration between Ellis Medicine and CDPHP will create a first-of-its-kind hospital experience program that will help ensure patients continue to receive world-class care for better health, using a team-centered approach to medicine between the hospital and the insurance provider,” said Senator Jim Tedisco (R,C,I,REF-Glenville).

“There’s nothing more important than the health of our communities,” said Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara. “Having access to quality, comprehensive care without the delays that come with complicated authorization procedures can make all the difference. This first-of-its-kind program is a historic achievement that puts patients first by eliminating obstacles and getting them the care they need sooner.”

“I’m thrilled to see CDPHP and Ellis Medicine team up to deliver an exceptional hospital experience here in our great city,” said Mayor Gary McCarthy. “Innovative health care that makes life easier for patients is critical to the success of our community. I am very proud to support this effort.”

“When a loved one is in need of urgent medical care, the last thing you should have to worry about is navigating the health care system,” said Assemblyman Phil Steck. “By bringing doctors and insurers together, the groundbreaking hospital experience program at Ellis will streamline care and ensure that the patient’s well-being always comes first. I want to congratulate CDPHP and Ellis Hospital on this forward-thinking initiative that invests in the health of our communities.”

The ribbon was also cut on a fourth CDPHP Customer Connect location within Ellis Hospital, where anyone can get their benefit questions answered and enroll in CDPHP health plans.

About CDPHP®

Established in 1984, CDPHP is a physician-founded, member-focused and community-based not-for-profit health plan that offers high-quality affordable health insurance plans to members in 26 counties throughout New York. CDPHP is also on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

About Ellis Medicine

Ellis Medicine is a 438-bed community and teaching healthcare system serving New York’s Capital Region. With five campuses — Ellis Hospital, McClellan Street Health Center, Bellevue Woman’s Center, Mohawk Harbor and the Medical Center of Clifton Park — and five additional service locations, 3,300 employees and more than 700 members of its medical staff, Ellis Medicine is proud to provide a lifetime of care for patients. Ellis offers an extensive array of inpatient and outpatient services — including cardiac, cancer, emergency, neuroscience, and women’s services.

