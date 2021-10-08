Breaking News
CDPHP Medicare Plans Awarded 5 Stars by CMS

CDPHP Medicare Star Ratings 2022

Albany, N.Y., Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CDPHP is pleased to announce that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has ranked both its Medicare PPO plan and Medicare HMO plan with 5 out of 5 Star Ratings, among the highest in New York state and the nation.

Medicare Star Ratings provide consumers with valuable information needed to compare health plans. Each year, CMS rates Medicare plans on a scale of 1 to 5 stars, with 5 stars representing the highest quality. The Star Rating System is an important feature of the Medicare Advantage program, as it encourages health insurers to strive for higher quality, which results in members receiving better care.

“To earn not one, but two 5 Star Medicare plan ratings in the midst of a global pandemic is a true testament to the unwavering CDPHP commitment to high-quality care and award-winning customer service,” said CDPHP president and CEO, John D. Bennett, MD. “Our goal is to always ensure seniors have access to the care they need to live their healthiest lives,” he added.

Scores are based on several key categories, including:

  • Preventive care services, such as screening tests and vaccines
  • Management of long-term health conditions
  • Member experience with the health and drug plan
  • Member complaints, including problems getting services
  • Health and drug plan customer service
  • Pharmacy services, such as accuracy of drug pricing and drug safety
  • Improvement in the health and drug plan’s performance year over year

New for 2022

Effective January 1, most CDPHP Medicare members will enjoy the following:

  • Thirty hours of in-home support services providing companionship, transportation, help around the house, and technology assistance via a new collaboration with Papa Health
  • Increased dental coverage that allows for access to preventive and comprehensive dental benefits both in- and out-of-network 
  • A higher allowance for eyeglasses, frames, and lenses on all plans
  • Lower specialist copays on all $0 premium plans
  • Up to $50 per quarter to spend on CVS Health brand over-the-counter (OTC) products. The benefit will continue for PPO plans and is new to HMO plans for 2022. 

CMS permits plans with the highest quality ratings to enroll members year-round, so Medicare beneficiaries in the CDPHP service area may switch to a 5-Star Medicare Advantage plan throughout 2022, not only during Medicare’s annual election period. This year’s annual election period runs from October 15 to December 7, 2021. 

About CDPHP®
Established in 1984, CDPHP is a physician-founded, member-focused and community-based not-for-profit health plan that offers high-quality affordable health insurance plans to members in 29 counties throughout New York. CDPHP is also on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

CONTACT: Natalia Burkart
CDPHP
5185428524
natalia.burkart@cdphp.com

