CDPHP, MVP Health Care Partner to Expand Access to Critical Health Care Services to Prevent Spread of COVID-19

“First of its Kind Partnership Puts Patient Health First”

Albany, NY, March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Two of New York’s leading health plans are partnering in the interest of public health, providing members free/no-cost access to telemedicine services to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

CDPHP and MVP Health Care are teaming up to offer their entire membership (including MVP’s members throughout New York and in Vermont) access to virtual emergency medicine services that allows patients to connect with a physician 24/7 from the comfort of their home. The emergency medicine trained providers – powered by United Concierge Medicine – can assess a patient’s need for COVID-19 testing and prescribe appropriate treatment.

“This first of its kind partnership is putting patient health first, providing our combined membership instant access to emergency medicine,” said CDPHP president and CEO, Dr. John D. Bennett. “In times of uncertainty, it’s critical that our organizations come together and do what’s right for the community. That’s exactly what is happening here.” added Bennett.

“As the public contends with coronavirus COVID-19, it’s essential that communities and businesses like ours collaborate to tackle this issue in innovative ways,” said MVP Health Care’s President and CEO, Christopher Del Vecchio. “Together with CDPHP, we’re leveraging technology during a challenging time to support the health and safety of the communities we serve. This program is a game-changer for anyone in need of virtual ER triage.”

If a member has symptoms of COVID-19, they are encouraged to use their health plan’s virtual ER as a first line of defense to prevent the spread of illness. CDPHP’s ER Anywhere and MVP Health Care’s myERnow – both powered by United Concierge Medicine – will triage patients to the most appropriate point of service, keeping your local doctor’s office, emergency departments, and urgent care centers safe, thereby ensuring all patients get appropriate and timely service.

“Our Virtual ER platforms utilize the latest technology combined with a highly trained Emergency Medicine team ready to address COVID-19 symptoms and potential cases,” said Keith Algozzine PA-C, CEO of United Concierge Medicine. “We are dedicated to ensuring that patients get the right care, at the right place, at the right time. By working with health plans, local healthcare officials and facilities, we will ensure patients receive timely care and CDC protocols are followed.”

Most patients need evaluation and reassurance only. For patients—especially those at high risk—for whom testing is determined to be a reasonable next step, United Concierge Medicine will work with local health departments and providers to determine appropriateness and availability of testing. If testing is determined to be appropriate and available, UCM will coordinate and prescribe testing.

CDPHP members can download the app on their smartphone, or simply call 1-800-ER-ANYWHERE to be connected to a live, emergency medicine provider, or visit www.cdphp.com/ERAnywhere.

MVP Health Care members can call 1-833-myERnow, or visit www.mvphealthcare.com/myERnow to be connected to a live, emergency medicine provider.

MVP Health Care and CDPHP are also reminding members of the following:

COVID-19 diagnostic tests prescribed by doctors will be covered in full.

There will be no prior authorization for COVID-19 testing.

Now is also a good time for members who have mail order benefits to consider ordering a 90-day supply of medications.

CDPHP and MVP Health Care have plans in place to remain operational in the event of any widespread illness. Should you need anything during this time, do not hesitate to call your plan’s customer service team for questions related to your benefits or care.

CDPHP and MVP Health Care members can begin using the UCM service immediately.

###

About CDPHP®

Established in 1984, CDPHP is a physician-founded, member-focused and community-based not-for-profit health plan that offers high-quality affordable health insurance plans to members in 26 counties throughout New York. CDPHP is also on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

About MVP Health Care®

MVP Health Care is a nationally recognized, not-for-profit health insurer covering all of New York and Vermont. Committed to the complete well-being of our members and the communities we serve, MVP makes health insurance more convenient, more supportive, and more personal. For more information, visit www.mvphealthcare.com, or on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

CONTACT: Ali Skinner CDPHP 518-605-4497 [email protected]