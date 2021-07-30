Breaking News
CDPHP Named One of the Top 3 Best Companies to Work for in New York State

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Albany, N.Y., July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CDPHP is excited to announce that the health plan has been named in the top three of the Best Companies to Work for in New York in the large employer category. This is the 13th consecutive year the health plan has received the award from the New York State Society for Human Resource Management.

“I am immensely proud that CDPHP has been named in the top three of the Best Companies to Work for in New York State, and that Acuitas Health and Strategic Solutions, part of the CDPHP Family of Companies, made their debut appearances in the small employer category,” said John D. Bennett, MD, president and CEO of CDPHP. “I accredit this honor to the collaboration, dedication, and hard work of all of our employees, despite the many challenges of the global pandemic. I am honored and humbled to work alongside our resilient employees who have united together, while apart, to maintain our promise to our members and our community,” added Bennett.

The award, presented by the Best Companies Group, in conjunction with the New York State Society for Human Resource Management, is based on the company’s workplace policies, systems, and practices, as well as a survey, which is open to all employees, that measures employee engagement.

Employees enjoy a competitive compensation and benefits package, including:

  • Flexible work environment
  • 401(k) program
  • Leadership development opportunities
  • Wellness programming and health screenings
  • Much more!

For more information on the Best Companies to Work for in New York awards program, visit www.BestCompaniesNY.com.

About CDPHP®
Established in 1984, CDPHP is a physician-founded, member-focused and community-based not-for-profit health plan that offers high-quality affordable health insurance plans to members in 29 counties throughout New York. CDPHP is also on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

CONTACT: Natalia Burkart
CDPHP
518-542-8524
[email protected]

