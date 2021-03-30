Breaking News
CDPHP Receives A+ Rating from Better Business Bureau of Upstate New York

Albany, N.Y., March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CDPHP is pleased to announce the Albany, NY-based health plan completed Better Business Bureau (BBB®) of Upstate New York’s Accreditation process and is now a BBB Accredited Business with an A+ rating.*

BBB sets standards for ethical business practices and closely monitors compliance, providing consumers with unbiased reviews and timely insights.

“For more than 100 years, the Better Business Bureau has helped consumers find trustworthy businesses,” said John D. Bennett, MD, president and CEO of CDPHP. “CDPHP is thrilled to receive an A+ rating, and sees this as a direct reflection of our commitment to providing high-quality care and superior customer service,” added Bennett.

BBB Accreditation means that CDPHP adheres to BBB’s Standards of Trust: Build Trust, Advertise Honestly, Tell the Truth, Be Transparent, Honor Promises, Be Responsive, Safeguard Privacy, and Embody Integrity.

Additional Awards and Accolades

CDPHP has been recognized locally and nationally for its best-in-class business practices:

  • Best Insurance Companies for Medicare Advantage 2021, U.S. News & World Report
  • 4.5 out of 5 and 5 out of 5 Stars, respectively, for Medicare HMO and PPO, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS)
  • No. 1 in Federal Employee Health Benefits, 2020 FEHB Plan Performance Assessment
  • Best Companies to Work for in New York, New York State Society for Human Resources Management

About CDPHP®
Established in 1984, CDPHP is a physician-founded, member-focused and community-based not-for-profit health plan that offers high-quality affordable health insurance plans to members in 29 counties throughout New York. CDPHP is also on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

*BBB ratings are based on information BBB is able to obtain about the business, including complaints received from the public. BBB ratings are not a guarantee of a business’s reliability or performance and can change at any time.

CONTACT: Natalia Burkart
CDPHP
518-542-8524
[email protected]

