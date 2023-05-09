Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend in person or online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

LAS VEGAS, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Titan Lithium Inc., (OTC Markets: CDSG) (the “Company” or “CDSG”) is pleased to announce that Craig Alford, CEO will present live at the Metals and Mining Hybrid Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on May 11th, 2023.

DATE: May 11th

TIME: 3:30 PM EST

LINK: https://bit.ly/433RPaN

Available for 1×1 meetings: May 12th and May 15th.

Recent Company Highlights

Agreement for the huge Titan Projects in Tanzania allows for 100% ownership

Two projects currently cover over 135 square miles of prospective Li ground

Titan 1 geochemical exploration program has returned up to 4.82% Li2O

Titan 1 anomaly size now extends 4,376 ppm Li over 25 square miles

Titan 1 anomaly underlain by prospective volcanic-sedimentary sequence

Titan 2 geochem program has returned values up to 2.28% Li2O

Nevada project area is within the Li resource envelop of the TLC project

About CDSG

China Dongsheng International Inc. (OTC Markets: CDSG), through its wholly owned subsidiary Titan Lithium, Inc., is a lithium explorer and developer with operations in Nevada and the United Republic of Tanzania.

