CDW to Present at the NASDAQ 40th Investor Conference

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill., June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW), a leading provider of technology solutions to business, government, education and healthcare, announced today that Collin B. Kebo, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will present at the NASDAQ 40th Investor Conference in London on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 8:15 am BST / 3:15 am EDT.

Individuals may listen to the live presentation made at the conference via webcast at http://investor.cdw.com/ . An archived copy of the presentation will be available for twelve months on the same website.

About CDW

CDW is a leading multi-brand technology solutions provider to business, government, education and healthcare organizations in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. A Fortune 500 company with multi-national capabilities, CDW was founded in 1984 and employs more than 9,000 coworkers. For the trailing twelve months ended March 31, 2019, the company generated Net sales over $16 billion. For more information about CDW, please visit www.CDW.com .

Investor Inquiries

Beth Coronelli

Vice President, Investor Relations

(847) 419-7524

Media Inquiries

Sara Granack

Vice President, Corporate Communications

(847) 419-7411

CDWPR-FI