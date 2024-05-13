DALLAS, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CECO Environmental Corp. (Nasdaq: CECO), a leading environmentally focused, diversified industrial company whose solutions protect people, the environment and industrial equipment, today announces that Todd Gleason, Chief Executive Officer, and Peter Johansson, Chief Financial and Strategy Officer, will present at the following investor conferences:
- May 23, 2024 – TD Cowen 2nd Annual Sustainability Week.
- May 29, 2024 – The 21st Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference in Minneapolis.
- June 11, 2024 – The Wells Fargo 2024 Industrials Conference in Chicago.
- June 13, 2024 – The 14th Annual East Coast IDEAS Conference in New York.
- June 25-27, 2024 – The ROTH MKM 10th Annual London Conference
The presentations will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website www.cecoenviro.com.
ABOUT CECO ENVIRONMENTAL
CECO Environmental is a leading environmentally focused, diversified industrial company, serving a broad landscape of industrial air, industrial water, and energy transition markets across the globe through its key business segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. Providing innovative technology and application expertise, CECO helps companies grow their business with safe, clean, and more efficient solutions that help protect people, the environment and industrial equipment. In regions around the world, CECO works to improve air quality, optimize the energy value chain, and provide custom solutions for applications including power generation, petrochemical processing, general industrial, refining, midstream oil and gas, electric vehicle production, poly silicon fabrication, battery recycling, beverage can, and water/wastewater treatment along with a wide range of other applications. CECO is listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “CECO.” Incorporated in 1966, CECO’s global headquarters is in Dallas, Texas. For more information, please visit www.cecoenviro.com.
Company Contact:
Peter Johansson
Chief Financial and Strategy Officer
888-990-6670
Investor Relations Contact:
Steven Hooser and Jean Marie Young
Three Part Advisors
214-872-2710
[email protected]
