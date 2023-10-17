ArtMorph by CECOCECO Technical know-how, custom-made solutions, and one-of-a-kind experiences.

Ideal for Hotel and Building Lobbies, Art Galleries, Restaurants, Retail Locations and Other Public Spaces

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CECOCECO, an innovator in the lighting and display industry, today announced ArtMorph, a luminous wall panel that harmoniously combines advanced lighting and display technology with captivating textures. ArtMorph is designed to seamlessly integrate into diverse environments including, retail, cultural and public spaces, restaurants, hotels, offices, and more, providing a perfect synergy of aesthetics and functionality.

Designed to redefine aesthetics in various settings, ArtMorph promises to illuminate environments, taking the visual experience to an unparalleled level.

Key Features of ArtMorph include:

Premium Texture Collections: Featuring over 150 texture collections. Effortlessly adaptable and infinitely customizable, the luminous wall panels blend seamlessly into any environment, offering a truly bespoke experience. A few of the stylish options include wood, stone, textile or metal.

Unique and patented designs that ensure top-notch quality and seamless user experience. Unified Control Experience: ArtMorph’s control system effortlessly bridges the gap between complex LED operations and user-friendly interfaces. Whether you’re utilizing our ready-made light effect templates or diving deep with advanced functions for professional designers, ArtMorph ensures a seamless blend of art and technology at your fingertips.

ArtMorph is more than a visually appealing design; it represents cutting-edge technical prowess. With its radiant and adaptive LED colors, it ensures seamless color transitions. Notably, at a brightness level of 700 nits when covered, ArtMorph surpasses its competition by offering three times the illumination. Its robustness is evident with features like an IP54 rating, fire resistance, and a scratch-resistant surface.

ArtMorph prides itself on an intuitive installation process and an effortlessly user-friendly control system. Users of any technical proficiency can confidently manage and customize their displays, cementing ArtMorph as the go-to choice for a wide range of individuals. CECOCECO further simplifies the ArtMorph experience by connecting users directly with certified installers, ensuring a seamless transition from purchase to installation, and guaranteeing the envisioned aesthetic is flawlessly realized.

“ArtMorph is not just a product; it’s a revolution in how we experience and interact with spaces. We’ve meticulously combined the essence of aesthetics with cutting-edge technology to redefine visual storytelling. With ArtMorph, every wall becomes a canvas and every room a story. Our commitment at CECOCECO has always been to push boundaries, and with ArtMorph, we believe we’re setting a new benchmark for the future,” said Jason Lu, founder of CECOCECO.

For exclusive photos, videos of ArtMorph, and detailed technical information contact cecoceco@upraisepr.com .

ArtMorph is currently on display at the Brooklyn Navy Yard in New York and will be showcased at Chatsworth in Los Angeles starting this November. To arrange a viewing at either location, please reach out to contact@cecoceco.com.

About CECOCECO

Founded by industry luminaries with deep roots in the lighting and display sector, CECOCECO is the innovative brainchild of the original creators of ROE Visual. With an unwavering commitment to pioneering new frontiers, CECOCECO is redefining the boundaries of lighting and visual displays, transitioning them from mere functional tools to forms of artistic expression. Envisioning a world where every setting, from concert halls and corporate offices to retail spaces and public parks, serves as a canvas for immersive visual narratives, CECOCECO is at the vanguard of transformative visual experiences.

For more information about ArtMorph and CECOCECO, please visit www.cecoceco.com .

