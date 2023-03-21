Rise in demand for aesthetically appealing products in commercial, residential, and hospitality industries is projected to drive global ceiling tiles business growth

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – TMR’s global ceiling tiles market report sheds light on the ongoing industry trends and provides intrusive insights into the market. According to market research, the global market was valued at US$ 34.9 Bn in 2020 and is estimated to reach US$ 75 Bn by the end of 2031.

Ceiling tiles are widely used in the construction industry to provide an attractive ambiance to constructed structures. These tiles are prominently used in suspensions, workplaces, network frameworks, and transport terminals.

According to the market forecast by TMR, increase in applications of ceiling tiles in residential and commercial projects is projected to accelerate market growth during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031. Ceiling tiles contribute to enhancing visual appeal and can be installed with ease. These factors are propelling the global ceiling tiles market.

Ceiling tiles are widely used in residential setups in dining spaces, living rooms, bedrooms, kitchens, basements, and washrooms. These are available in various colors and sizes, and can be customized according to requirements. The utility aspect of ceiling tiles has created significant opportunities in the global industry.

Consumer inclination toward advanced and innovative solutions is expected to bolster industry growth. Market participants are focusing on meeting ISO standards and prefer to adhere to consumer expectations. This has led to increase in manufacturing capacities to produce renewable and sustainable raw materials, which in turn is likely to accelerate market development.

Ceiling Tiles Market: Growth Drivers

Rise in popularity of innovative acoustic solutions has expanded the scope of growth for prominent players. This will lead to increase in the manufacturing of appealing products, which, in turn, is expected to augment the ceiling tiles market.

Significant investment in research & development activities to create innovative product ranges as per consumer demand is likely to bolster the ceiling tiles market

Data-driven decisions to innovate novel production technologies are augmenting the ceiling tiles business

Rapid urbanization has increased the need for residential and commercial setups, which is projected to propel the global ceiling tiles market

Key Findings of Ceiling Tiles Market

The non-residential segment is expected to witness robust growth during the forecast period owing to rise in demand for ceiling tiles in commercial, residential, and other segments. Usage of ceiling tiles in different settings such as libraries, offices, theaters, auditoriums, shopping complexes, and hospitals is increasing due to characteristics such as sound blocking, sound absorption, and attractive look. Hence, increase in demand for ceiling tiles is likely to bolster market growth.

Interior decorators and architects are adopting ceiling tiles in various designs to enhance aesthetic appeal. Production and sales of ceiling tiles have increased due to rise in demand in the construction industry.

Growth of the mineral wool segment can be ascribed to surge in demand in the production of ceiling tiles, which are further used in several applications in commercial, residential, and non-residential segments. Mineral wool has gained consumer attention due to its remarkable properties such as noise reduction. This aspect has made it popular in business and commercial spaces.

The metal segment is likely to generate substantial revenue due to characteristics such as sustainability and durability. Additionally, consumer preference for eco-friendly materials has increased demand for metal ceiling tiles, which comprise steel, aluminum, and tin.

Ceiling Tiles Market: Competitive Analysis

Key players operating in the ceiling tiles markets are striving to expand market presence. Rise in focus on research & development activities has led to novel innovative products, which is projected to bolster business expansion.

Government initiatives to promote environment-friendly construction materials have led to increase in production of sustainable ceiling tiles. This, in turn, is propelling the ceiling tiles market. Companies are focusing on manufacturing stylish and classy product ranges. Diversification of products has increased the scope of market expansion.

Companies are engaging in strategic alliances, joint ventures, mergers, acquisitions, and startups for business expansion. Furthermore, novel product launches and initiatives to promote these products through advertisement campaigns and social media platforms offer lucrative opportunities in the ceiling tiles market.

Major players in the global market include

MADA GYPSUM

Knauf

SAS International

Odenwald Faserplattenwerk GmbH

ROCKFON

Saint Gobain S.A

USG Corporation

New Ceiling Tiles

Techno Ceiling Products

Sun Armstrong World Industries, Inc.

Ceiling Tiles Market: Segmentation

Product Type

Mineral Wool

Metal

Gypsum

Application

Residential

Non-residential

Industrial

Commercial

Hospitality

Institutional

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

