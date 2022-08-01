Celebrate Laser Tattoo Removal on August 14th, National Tattoo Removal Day

Dallas, Texas, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sunday, August 14, is the fifth anniversary of National Tattoo Removal Day, a national day devoted to the advanced laser tattoo removal procedure and celebrates the people and businesses involved in this industry. National Tattoo Removal Day acknowledges laser tattoo removal as the safest and most preferred method for removing unwanted tattoos and recognizes the numerous practitioners, businesses, manufacturers, and patients who have provided or benefitted from the procedure’s results.

August 14th was strategically chosen as National Tattoo Removal Day because it follows one month after National Tattoo Day, July 17th, and comes six months before Valentine’s Day, February 14th. One of the biggest motivations for seeking laser tattoo removal is to remove an ex-lover’s name. If someone were to start their laser tattoo removal on August 14, they’d have six months to remove their ex-partner’s name just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Since the creation of National Tattoo Removal Day, laser businesses worldwide have used August 14 as an opportunity to increase awareness and grow their clientele by offering generous discounts and special promotions for the national day. As a result, National Tattoo Removal Day is one of the year’s most profitable days for laser tattoo removal businesses. In return, patients are able to part ways with unwanted ink, modify existing tattoos, and even make room for new artwork.

As the official sponsor of National Tattoo Removal Day, Astanza is offering swag kits for sale, while supplies last, to laser businesses that would like to join in on the national day’s festivities. The swag kits include photobooth props, official National Tattoo Removal Day logo stickers, and more for businesses to market their participation efforts.

“It’s great to see the rising number of businesses and patients participating in National Tattoo Removal Day each year,” said David Murrell, Astanza President. “At Astanza, we believe in changing lives through the lasers we offer and through our hard-working clients who use procedures like laser tattoo removal to impact individuals in their communities. Laser tattoo removal is especially life-changing as we’ve seen the positive impact it can make in the lives of the formerly incarcerated, human trafficking victims, and also those with low self-esteem from an unwanted tattoo. We hope more laser tattoo removal businesses join in on the National Tattoo Removal Day celebrations and continue to bring awareness to this transformational procedure.”

To learn more about National Tattoo Removal Day, visit the official website, like the official Facebook page, and use the hashtag #NationalTattooRemovalDay or #NTRD on social media.

About Astanza Laser

Astanza is the leader in lasers for tattoo removal, hair removal, and additional aesthetic procedures. In addition to delivering cutting-edge medical laser devices such as the Duality, Trinity, MeDioStar, and DermaBlate systems, Astanza offers an unbeatable partnership through The Astanza Experience, which is made of the Business Builder System, 3-Business Day Service Guarantee, and Lifetime Training and Support.

Together, these components give Astanza clients a complete range of training, marketing, and business consulting services to succeed in this growing field. Astanza is an award-winning company that has received several accolades from leading industry organizations, including MyFaceMyBody and Aesthetic Everything. They are also certified as a Great Place to Work and ranked #47 on Fortune’s 2022 Best Places to Work in TexasTM.

Astanza Laser is headquartered in Dallas, TX, with customers throughout North America and Europe. For product, investor, or press information, call (800) 364-9010, or visit https://astanzalaser.com/. Connect with Astanza on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

