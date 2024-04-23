Nationwide Celebration Includes Flagship Event in Baltimore, Md.

Baltimore, MD, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Celebrate an LGBT elder who made a difference in your life, and spread the word about the importance of LGBT older adults in your community on Thursday, May 16—National Honor Our LGBT Elders Day.

The nationwide celebration includes a flagship event in Baltimore at Meyerhoff Symphony Hall on May 16; to learn more about the event and get tickets, click here.

“It’s important to celebrate elders every day,” said Sam McClure, director of the Center for LGBTQ Health Equity, which inaugurated the national day of recognition in Baltimore in 2016. “Respect for those with more experience is an essential element of civility. In intergenerational dialogues, we discover we have differing opinions based on our experiences and perspectives. I love seeing Elders and youth learning from each other.”

