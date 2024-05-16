Try the All-New Shredded Beef Birria Grilled Combo Burrito and Score a Free Snack-Sized Chips & Nacho Cheese For a Limited Time

Del Taco Birria Menu For a limited time, savory shredded beef birria is back by popular demand with ramen, street tacos, a quesadilla, and the NEW Birria Grilled Combo Burrito – all of these served with a warm, flavorful consomé.

Del Taco Nacho Cheese After years of relentless requests to bring back the wildly popular Nacho Cheese, Del Taco is treating their fans to their famous Macho Nachos® and Nacho Cheese Fries served with Del’s nostalgic Nacho Cheese sauce to celebrate their 60th anniversary.

LAKE FOREST, Calif., May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Del Taco , the nation’s second-largest Mexican quick service restaurant,* is bringing back a variety of fan favorites to celebrate summer! For a limited time, savory shredded beef birria is back by popular demand with ramen, street tacos, a quesadilla, and the NEW Birria Grilled Combo Burrito – all of these served with a warm, flavorful consomé. And after years of relentless requests to bring back the wildly popular Nacho Cheese, Del Taco is treating their fans to their famous Macho Nachos® and Nacho Cheese Fries served with Del’s nostalgic Nacho Cheese sauce to celebrate their 60th anniversary.

“It’s not every day we get to celebrate such a monumental anniversary, and what better way to honor the fans than bringing back one of the most popular retired items – Nacho Cheese,” said Sarah McAloon, Chief Administrative Officer at Del Taco. “We had to go big with the festivities, so we are also bringing back our popular Shredded Beef Birria and Funnel Cake Fries while staying true to our Del Taco® Better Mex® promise to offer bold, fresh flavors at affordable prices.”

Originally having debuted last fall, Del Taco’s Birria menu items sold out in restaurants across the nation as fans fell in love with the unique Mexican street food experience. Braised for several hours with traditional spices and chile peppers, the shredded beef lineup includes**:

2 SHREDDED BEEF BIRRIA TACOS + CONSOMÉ DIP: These tacos start with fresh house-grated cheddar cheese, melted between two fresh grilled corn tortillas, filled with tender and savory shredded beef birria, topped with diced onions and chopped cilantro. Served with two fresh-cut lime wedges and a side of flavorful consomé for dipping.

SHREDDED BEEF BIRRIA QUESADILLA + CONSOMÉ DIP: Savory shredded beef birria, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese and tangy green sauce folded into a flour tortilla and flat-grilled to perfection. Served with a side of flavorful consomé for dipping.

SHREDDED BEEF BIRRIA RAMEN: A hearty serving of our signature beef broth consomé with fresh wavy ramen noodles, tender and savory shredded beef birria topped with diced onions and chopped cilantro, and a fresh-cut lime wedge.

NEW SHREDDED BEEF BIRRIA GRILLED COMBO BURRITO + CONSOMÉ DIP: Tender and savory shredded beef birria, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese, tangy green sauce, diced onions and chopped cilantro, wrapped in a warm flour tortilla and flat-grilled to perfection.

For years, Del fans have asked for the return of our famous Nacho Cheese. Now, it’s time to get it while it’s hot with the following nacho cheese items**:

MACHO NACHOS®: Fresh house-made tortilla chips loaded with nacho cheese, choice of seasoned beef, freshly grilled, marinated chicken or carne asada steak, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, topped with cool sour cream, fresh diced tomatoes, and sliced jalapeños.

NACHO CHEESE FRIES: Famous Crinkle Cut Fries topped with nacho cheese, and sliced jalapeños.

CHIPS & NACHO CHEESE: Nacho cheese served with fresh house-made tortilla chips.

Starting May 16, Del Yeah!™ Rewards members can get a FREE Snack-Sized Chips & Nacho Cheese with $3 purchase for one week only.†

Also returning is Del Taco’s twist on a classic fair food. The wildly popular Funnel Cake Fries are delicately fried until golden brown and crispy then dusted with powdered sugar.**

To learn more about Del Taco’s returning items or find the closest location, visit deltaco.com.

*By number of units.

**Price and participation may vary.

†Offer valid Thursday, 5/16/2024-Wednesday, 5/22/2024 only. Del Yeah!™ Rewards registration required to access deal. $3 minimum purchase required. Available only on orders placed or scanned with the Del Yeah!™ Rewards app or at deltaco.com. Must save and select offer prior to redemption. Limit one offer per guest, per day. Not valid with any other offer, discount, or coupon. No cash value. Price and participation may vary. Not valid with 3rd Party delivery providers.

About Del Taco

Del Taco offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant’s working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco’s menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like freshly grilled chicken and carne asada steak, fresh house-made guacamole, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and signature creamy Queso Blanco.

Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its nearly 600 restaurants across 16 states. Del Taco’s commitment to providing guests with the best quality and value for their money originates from cooking, chopping, shredding, and grilling menu items from scratch. For more information, visit deltaco.com.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

