Celebrate the Flavors of Fall

Use a pantry staple to spice up comfort food classics

Prosciutto-Wrapped Stuffed Turkey Breast Photo courtesy of California Olive Committee

MISSION, Kan., Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (Family Features) As chilly weather sets in and days get shorter, comfort food favorites once again fill menus. While traditional flavor combinations typically hold a special place in many families’ hearts and on their plates, there is almost always room to add new and exciting flavors to tried-and-true favorites.

If you’re craving cheesy scalloped potatoes, savory stuffing or juicy braised meat, an option like California Ripe Olives are an easy addition that can spruce up your go-to dishes. Their mild and unique taste lends itself well to many different flavor pairings such as Prosciutto-Wrapped Stuffed Turkey Breast, Potatoes Au Gratin with Olives and Fennel, and Green Beans with Olive Butter.

California family farms produce 95% of the ripe olives grown in the United States. Multi-generational family farmers work with family-owned canneries to produce each can and ensure only the highest quality olives make it from the farm to your table.

For more creative ways to use olives, including family recipes from growers across California, visit CalOlive.org.

Prosciutto-Wrapped Stuffed Turkey Breast

Recipe courtesy of Karista’s Kitchen

Brine:

1/4 cup salt

1 teaspoon whole black peppercorns

2 bay leaves

2 quarts water

3 1/2-4 pounds turkey breast

Turkey:

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided

salt, to taste

pepper, to taste

1 tablespoon chopped fresh rosemary

1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

1 tablespoon orange zest

4 cloves garlic, minced

1/4-1/3 cup dried cranberries

3/4 cup sliced California Green Ripe Olives, divided

4-5 slices prosciutto

Gravy:

2 tablespoons butter

1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

1-1 ½ cups chicken broth

salt, to taste

pepper, to taste

orange slices, for garnish

To brine turkey breast: In large, non-reactive bowl, mix salt, peppercorns and bay leaves in water. Place turkey breast in brine and cover with additional water, if needed. Place plastic wrap over bowl and refrigerate at least 8 hours or overnight.

To cook turkey breast: Heat oven to 375 F.

Remove turkey breast from brine, rinse and pat dry. On large cutting board with sharp, sturdy knife, slice into thickest portion of turkey and cut lengthwise, but not all the way through.

Brush inside of turkey breast with 1 tablespoon olive oil then sprinkle with salt and pepper, to taste, rosemary, parsley and orange zest. Spread minced garlic, cranberries and 1/2 cup sliced green olives over bottom half of turkey breast then fold top over bottom.

Brush outside of turkey breast with remaining olive oil and place prosciutto slices over top of turkey breast. Using three pieces kitchen twine, tie turkey breast on each end and in middle.

On baking sheet, roast turkey 15 minutes then turn heat down to 350 F and roast 35-45 minutes. Once internal temperature reaches about 155 F, remove from oven and tent foil over top to allow it to continue cooking and stay warm. Let turkey rest about 15 minutes.

Once turkey is cool enough to handle, remove kitchen twine and slice. Arrange slices on platter.

To make gravy: Take remaining juice from baking sheet and add to saucepan over medium heat along with butter. Once butter is melted, sprinkle in flour and whisk. While whisking, add 1 cup chicken broth. If it becomes thick, add 1/2 cup chicken broth, or more, as needed. Let gravy cook several minutes, whisking constantly.

When gravy is done, remove from heat and drizzle over sliced turkey breast. Garnish with remaining green olives and orange slices. Serve warm.

Green Beans with Olive Butter

Recipe courtesy of Culinary Hill

1/4 cup (1/2 stick) unsalted butter, softened

20 California Black Ripe Olives, chopped

2 shallots, chopped

2 cloves garlic, chopped

4 quarts, plus 1/4 cup, water, divided

1 tablespoon salt, plus additional, to taste

2 pounds green beans, trimmed

freshly ground black pepper, to taste

In food processor, pulse butter, olives, shallots and garlic; set aside.

In large saucepan or stockpot, bring 4 quarts water and 1 tablespoon salt to boil.

Add green beans and boil until tender-crisp, but still bright green, about 3-5 minutes. Work in batches, if necessary. Drain well and immediately plunge into bowl of ice water to stop cooking. In large skillet, add remaining water over medium heat. Add blanched beans and toss until heated through.

Toss beans with olive butter to coat. Season, to taste, with salt and pepper. Transfer to serving platter.

Potatoes Au Gratin with Fennel and Olives

Recipe courtesy of Heather Likes Food

1 bulb fennel, washed, stalks removed and cored

1/2 yellow onion

2 large russet potatoes, washed and peeled

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon salted butter

1 cup, plus 2 tablespoons, heavy whipping cream, divided

1/2 cup California Ripe Black Ripe Olives, sliced

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

3/4 cup Gruyere cheese, grated, divided

3/4 cup Jarlsberg cheese, grated, divided

Heat oven to 350 F.

Using mandoline or handheld slicer, thinly slice fennel, onion and potatoes.

In medium pan, heat olive oil and butter then saute onion and fennel over medium-low heat 15 minutes, or until tender. Remove from heat.

In large bowl, combine sliced potatoes with 1 cup cream, olives, salt, pepper and all but 2 tablespoons of each cheese.

Add cooked fennel and onion to bowl and stir to combine.

Transfer potato mixture to 8-by-8-inch baking dish or deep pie plate and flatten surface so potatoes are mostly submerged in cream.

In small bowl, combine remaining cheese with remaining cream. Sprinkle cheese over top of potatoes evenly.

Bake 45-60 minutes, or until potatoes are tender and top is golden brown and bubbly. If needed, tent with foil to prevent top from becoming too brown.

Cool at least 15 minutes before serving.

Michael French

[email protected]

1-888-824-3337

editors.familyfeatures.com

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate

A leading source for high-quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at Culinary.net and eLivingToday.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e88cc82e-e000-414e-9f03-773a41d14960